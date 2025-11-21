Why Happy's Place Guest Star Andy Favreau Looks So Familiar

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Season 2 of Happy's Place has been a hoot, and guest star Andy Favreau had the audience hollering with his guest appearance in "Straw Man."

How to Watch Watch Happy's Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Gabby (Melissa Peterman) is on the road toward motherhood as she explores sperm donors on Season 2 of Happy's Place, excited to start the next chapter of her life. But upon being tasked with selecting a donor from an online service, Gabby struggled with analysis paralysis in choosing the perfect match for her baby. Feeling the pressure of choosing someone with the right genes to match hers, Gabby decided to lure one of her donors into Happy's Place to get deeper intel on his credibility as her baby daddy — leading to hilarious results.

RELATED: Reba McEntire's Fiancé Rex Linn Did the Cutest Thing After Kissing on Happy's Place

Andy Favreau delivered a hysterical guest appearance as Chance, the sperm donor who ends up at the Knoxville tavern under hilarious circumstances. Check out Favreau's other acting projects and highlights from his Happy's Place debut, below.

Why you recognize Happy's Place guest star Andy Favreau

Andy Favreau discusses "Champions" with the Build Series at Build Studio on March 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Active since his rise to fame in the early 2010s, Favreau boasts a jam-packed portfolio of projects across genres, but some may recognize him for his role as Matthew Cook in Mindy Kaling's comedy series Champions. Aside from his side-splitting role on Happy's Place, some of Favreau's other comedy hits include guest appearances in series like 2 Broke Girls, Young & Hungry, The Mick, Will & Grace, and Single Parents.

Favreau has guest-starred across dozens of primetime dramas, such as Running Point, Grey's Anatomy, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS, Little Fires Everywhere, Bones, and Revenge. Favreau also guest-starred in Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 8 ("On Paper") as Trent Howell, a philandering man who reported his baby as kidnapped, prompting the Intelligence Unit to jump on the case.

Some of Favreau's feature film credits include appearances in Ambulance, The Charnel House, Best Night Ever, and The Monkey's Paw.

Andy Favreau played Gabby's potential baby daddy on Happy's Place

Chance (Andy Favreau) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 3 "Straw Man". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

As Gabby perused through potential donors like "Bunny" or "Gunther," Bobbie (Reba McEntire) encouraged Gabby to consider a sperm donor named Chance. Gabby bristled at the "dumb name."

"Am I really supposed to take a chance on Chance?" Gabby commiserated, finding yet another excuse to drag her feet on choosing a donor. Aware that her friends were growing impatient with her lack of progress, Gabby concocted a plan to lure her most promising candidate into the tavern with a free burger coupon in an effort to get a read on Chance.

Bobbie told Gabby it was a dumb idea after being let in on the scheme and spotting Chance chowing down at Happy's Place. But after Gabby revealed that Chance had passed her test with flying colors, Bobbie hesitantly agreed to meet Chance as Happy's Place's owner as one final evaluation of the mysterious donor.

RELATED: Melissa Peterman from Happy's Place Has a Fun Thanksgiving Gig

Chance was polite while chatting with Bobbie, but confused by the restaurant owner's eager interest in him. After telling Bobbie he wasn't romantically interested, she asked about his family, which instantly weirded Chance out. Bobbie finally came clean, confessing that Gabby had set up the meeting due to his donor status.

If Chance was weirded out before, Bobbie's confession only made him more fearful. After questioning the Happy's Place staff's willingness to cyber-stalk and trick him, Chance told Gabby that he planned on calling the sperm bank to put a stop to Gabby's inquiry before leaving the bar in a huff.

"Yeah, I think we can do better," Bobbie teased.

Watch Happy's Place on Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.