Why You Recognize Alano Miller, the Cutthroat Wall Street Broker on Law & Order

Television star Alano Miller guest stars in Law & Order Season 25's "Two and Twenty," and he played a mind-boggling role in the 27th Precinct's investigation into a powerful billionaire's murder.

Miller is the latest dynamite guest star to grace the Law & Order courtroom during the show's landmark season. The Law & Order franchise has long been hailed for its endless rotation of guest stars, with fans pointing to their screens with excitement for 35 years. As Miller's character raised the stakes for the 2-7 during the October 16 episode, fans may recognize the actor from some of his other hit projects.

Check out highlights from Miller's Law & Order guest appearance and relive some of his previous television credits, below.

Why you recognize Law & Order guest star Alano Miller

Alano Miller appears on the Kelly Clarkson Show Season 1 Episode 108. Photo: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Alano Miller boasts a prolific and diverse portfolio of television projects, recently making waves in the Emmy-winning series The Morning Show as Marcus Hunter, the husband of TV host Chris Hunter, played by Nicole Beharie. Miller also played Sgt. Coach Logan in the thriller reboot series Dexter: New Blood, and delivered unforgettable performances in series like Jane the Virgin, Halt and Catch Fire, and Underground.

Miller boasts a strong range, appearing in several gripping procedurals, such as NCIS, Stalker, Person of Interest, and Battle Creek. Now, Miller adds his dynamite guest appearance on Law & Order to his lengthy portfolio, leaving viewers haunted by his chilling role.

Alano Miller played a conniving Wall Street broker on Law & Order

Alano Miller attends the world premiere of "Dexter: New Blood" Series at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 01, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

After making his way to Dick Wolf's mythic franchise, Miller played Brad Addis, a cutthroat banker on Wall Street who the 2-7 crossed paths with after the brutal murder of Brad's boss, a high-profile billionaire named John Geller. Addis was one of Geller's top dogs who joined his company for one purpose: to get as rich as possible as quickly as possible. Geller had the tools to do it, but was consistently abusive with his employees.

Addis had a meeting with Geller the morning he was murdered, so the detectives visited Addis' office. Addis explained that Geller was always agitated at work, and there was an inherent culture of tension due to the high-stakes nature of their job. The squad soon discovered that Addis had previously threatened to sue Geller after he failed to follow up on the promise of naming Addis as CEO following his retirement. Instead, Geller named someone else and worked out a solution with Addis.

Addis insisted that he didn't kill Geller; he liked him, appreciated that he'd help him get rich, and had helped forge him into the ruthless broker he wanted to be. As the investigation continued, the detectives deduced that Addis was truthfully innocent and was simply leveraging the legal mayhem to take out Geller's top choice for CEO.

Despite initially praising Geller, once the trial revealed the former CEO's sinister side, Addis pulled a complete 180, claiming that Geller had created a hostile and poisonous work environment while degrading employees.

"I don't wanna say anything on the record that might appear to support this type of behavior," Addis explained matter-of-factly.

But A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) smelled right through the nonsense, calling Addis out for the charade and accusing him of using the trial to take out Geller's successor. Price reminded Addis about the high praises he gave toward Geller — Addis claimed to like him, respect him, Geller had made Addis rich.

"He did," Addis said, sinisterly adding, "Just not rich enough."

Addis proved not only to be the episode's red herring but also a formidable obstacle within the 27th Precinct's investigation; he was just a power-hungry broker who exploited his boss's death for his own gain. While the squad was able to convict the true killer, Addis only threw wrenches in their progress.

Watch Law & Order on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.