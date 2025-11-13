Law & Order’s Guest Star Lindsay Broad Played a Pot-Stirring Character on The Office

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Who could forget the flirty temp who tried to sabotage one of TV's most beloved couples?

Season 25 of Law & Order has served up all of the courtroom drama deserving of a milestone season, and within each of these mind-boggling criminal cases, viewers are graced by the show's glimmering lineup of guest stars. In Season 25's "Guardian," the 27th Precinct crossed paths with television star Lindsey Broad as a complacent bystander.

Whether it's a shocked witness detailing an incident to the detectives or a cutthroat defense attorney throwing a wrench in the squad's pursuit of justice, Law & Order's guest stars never fail to raise the stakes on the NBC nail-biter. Law & Order's November 13 episode was in no shortage of jaw-dropping moments after Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and her detectives caught wind of the devastating homicide of a teenage basketball star.

One of the best parts of tuning in for NBC's Law & Order Thursdays is pointing to the screen with excitement due to recognizing one of the dynamite guest stars, and fans of The Office were surely doing double-takes during Law & Order's latest.

Why fans of The Office recognize Lindsey Broad

Cathy Simms (Lindsey Broad) appears in The Office Season 8 Episode 9. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Those who loved The Office were likely quick to recognize Law & Order's latest guest star from her recurring role as Cathy Simms in Season 8 of smash NBC sitcom.

Cathy was a flirtatious temp who began working at Dunder-Mifflin as Pam's (Jenna Fisher) replacement during her maternity leave, soon developing a massive crush on Pam's husband, Jim (John Krasinski). Despite knowing her colleague was happily married, Cathy took drastic measures to seduce Jim, but he faithfully dodged her advances at every opportunity.

Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker), Creed (Creed Bratton), Phyllis Lapin (Phyllis Smith), and Cathy Simms (Lindsay Broad) appear in The Office Season 8 Episode 11. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Lindsey Broad's TV and film projects

Broad has shaped a prolific career across film and television, boasting a chameleonic talent that has landed her a variety of scene-stealing roles. Aside from her stint on The Office, Broad is known for her appearances in hit series like Gossip Girl, Ghost Whisperer, The Burg, and Silicon Valley, to name a few. Some of her other recent television projects include American Crime Story and Ghosts.

Broad posts a hefty film portfolio, as well, making her big screen debut in the 2009 film Spread before appearing in comedic hits like Get Him to the Greek, 21 Jump Street, and Don Jon. Some of Broad's recent film projects include 2016's Baked in Brooklyn as well as 2025's Materialists, in which she appeared alongside Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Lindsey Broad played a complacent foster parent on Law & Order

Kate Pickett (Lindsay Broad) appears in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Broad made her way to Law & Order in Season 25's "Guardian" as Kate Pickett, a foster mom to a promising teenage basketball star named Omari who was brutally murdered before his bright dreams could be actualized. As the squad visited Omari's foster parents, Jim and Kate Pickett, they were initially told that Jim was home during the attack.

But after surveillance tapes revealed this to be a lie, Omari's adopted father became the prime suspect. After bringing in Jim and Katie for questioning, Kate quickly buckled under pressure for fear that she'd go down with her husband. Kate swore that she loved Omari, confessing that Jim had put too much pressure on Omari before snapping and killing his son in a fit of rage.

With Kate's confession, the squad had the evidence they needed to make an arrest, leading to a gripping courtroom showdown after Jim attempted to claim self-defense. Justice was ultimately served, but not without the tenacious efforts of the 27th Precinct and its steadfast lawyers.

