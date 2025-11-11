Why Working on Wicked Made Jeff Goldblum Stop Eating Meat: "It's Changed Me..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Besides being just unbelievably entertaining, Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good are also jam-packed with nuanced food for thought. And for at least one of the film's stars, that food has turned decidedly less meaty.

One of the film's storylines involves the cruel treatment of Animals, and in the case of Peter Dinklage's Dr. Dillamond, the cruel treatment of Animal professors at Shiz University. It was this theme in particular that caused at least one of the film's stars, Jeff Goldblum, who plays the not-so-wonderful Wizard of Oz, to change his tune about meat eating in general.

Jeff Goldblum explains why he stopped eating meat because of Wicked and Wicked: For Good

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

With Wicked: For Good riding a broomstick into theaters November 21, Goldblum has been doing the rounds promoting the film, including a stop in London for the November 10th premiere across the pond. He also visited the popular U.K. show This Morning, where he spoke about how working on the film has changed him, right down to his diet.

"It's changed me. After doing this movie we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else," Goldblum said. "I'm happy. We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature too."

Jeff Goldblum on how lucky he is to be playing the Wizard of Oz in Wicked: For Good

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Generally speaking, change is hard, especially as one gets more and more set in their ways, but apparently for the 73-year-old actor, that's how powerful a force Wicked has been.

"Well, you know, I'm lucky," Goldblum said. "It's uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile, and juicy, and interesting, and relevant roles for yourself at this period of time, and working with [director] Jon Chu, amazing."

Of course, Goldblum has played some of the meatiest roles in the business, from Dr. Ian Malcom in Jurassic Park and its sequels, to David Levinson in Independence Day, to Seth Brundle in The Fly (which actually probably caused plenty of folks to just stop eating in general). But it sure sounds like his latest role is having a profound affect on not just him, but also his diet.

Now that's movie magic, the likes a proper Wizard might conjure up.

See all the magic of the Wicked: For Good, in theaters everywhere November 21