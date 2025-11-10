Why The Voice Is on Monday (November 10) But Not Tuesday (November 11)

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Did you hear that? It was the sound of a mic drop. This season on The Voice, the Knockouts feature an all-new twist that's got everyone talking: the Mic Drop. Each Coach can give one Artist on their team the Mic Drop button during Knockouts. Those four Artists will then be up for a gig performing at the Rose Parade on New Year's Day. Only one Artist gets the prize, and the fans will determine who. Voting will happen once all four Mic Drop Artists have been selected. Stay tuned for details.

In the meantime, all four Coaches — Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan — are hard at work preparing their Artists for the Knockouts. There are no more Steals and no more Saves, so the stakes of the competition couldn't be higher. For the rehearsal process, at least, they have the assistance of one of the two Mega Mentors, Zac Brown and Joe Walsh. But when it comes time to make the decision on which Artists go home, the Coaches are on their own. Bublé recently opened up about the pressures of making those choices...

"You know what’s amazing, you guys?" he told the in-studio audience between performances during a Season 28 episode. "That online, no matter what I choose, we’re gonna get killed for making the wrong choice. There’s gonna be 50 percent of the people that say, 'You idiot!'" It's a tough gig, but someone's gotta do it. Here's when you can see him and the other Coaches make their next cuts:

Remember: The Voice only airs on Mondays right now (November 2025)

Aiden Ross performs on The Voice Season 28 Episode 11. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

An all-new episode of The Voice airs Monday, November 10 at 9/8c on NBC! As always, it will be available the next day to stream on Peacock, so stay caught up wherever you are. Remember: The Voice is only airing on Mondays right now. Tuesday episodes are pausing until the Live Finale on December 16.

Currently, the Artists are facing off in the Knockouts. During the Battles, they got to pick their own partners, leading to some very unexpected pairings. This time, the Coaches are creating the duos. After this, it's on to the Playoffs, where the Artists compete for a slot on the Live Shows.

RELATED: Niall Horan Dressed Very Differently Than the Other 3 Voice Coaches for Knockouts

The sweet way the Voice Coaches start each episode

In a recent People interview, McEntire revealed the new tradition Snoop Dogg started among the four musicians who sit in Season 28's red chairs. "What I love about the three that I'm with, we say our prayer before we go [film]," McEntire said. "Snoop instigated that." In the same conversation, she reflected on the quality of the Artists on her and the others' teams, marveling, "They find the best people. I am blown away every season."

RELATED: Elias Gomez's "Lonely Teardrops" Jackie Wilson Cover Made Michael Bublé Instantly Stand Up

Calling Bublé a "good buddy," she described Horan as the group's "little brother," saying, "He's cute, he's funny, he's witty." And Happy's Place isn't just the name of her other NBC show, it also describes McEntire's state of mind. "I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," the country queen said. "It's amazing. It's wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."

"I feel 35, maybe 40. Used to be 60 years and one foot was in the grave. Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95," she added, revealing that her secret to staying young is simple: "Watch what I eat, get plenty of rest, drink lots of water."