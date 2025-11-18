Why The Voice Is Not on Tonight (November 18, 2025) 

The Knockouts roared on this week on The Voice Season 28. It's already been an amazing journey, with the Artists competing not just for a slot in the all-important Playoffs, but the chance to perform in the Rose Parade via the Mic Drop competition.

But be warned: Your favorites may go home. Now that we're in the Knockouts, everyone is so talented, there's no way the Coaches can avoid disappointing some fans. As Coach Michael Bublé reflected during a recent episode, "You know what’s amazing, you guys? That online, no matter what I choose, we’re gonna get killed for making the wrong choice. There’s gonna be 50 percent of the people that say, 'You idiot!'" He and fellow Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg try to make the best decision possible, but at the end of the day, it is a competition.

The good news is, any amount of exposure from the show is a net positive. "There's literally not one negative part [of the show]," Bublé told NBC Insider. "When I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on. Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing."

Why is The Voice not on tonight, November 18?

Yoshihanaa appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 2 "The Blind Auditions Part 2".

The most recent episode of The Voice aired Monday, November 17. Episodes currently only air on Mondays, with Tuesday episodes returning the week of the Live Finale on December 16. As always, all episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Playoffs will take place across Monday, December 1 and Monday, December 8 before the two-part Live Finale the following week. Will Bublé or Horan, both undefeated two-time winners, coach their way to the almighty three-peat? Could country queen McEntire take her second title? Or will Uncle Snoop surprise everyone and pull off the first win of his coaching career? Anything could happen, and it's up to the fans to decide by voting for their favorite Artists.

Will Blake Shelton ever return to The Voice?

With the news that next year's season of The Voice will see the return of some iconic Coaches, fans have been wondering: Could former Coach Blake Shelton make an appearance? Here's what he said in an April 2024 interview with E! News: "I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it. And by the time I got to that last season, it was time [to go]."

"I don't mean to sound like I'm not a part of the family anymore," Shelton added. "It was the most important years of my life where I was a Coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don't think I'm ever ready to do that again as I sit here now. I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway, which is, you know, being a country singer."

Shelton or no Shelton, it's sure to be an exciting season of television, but that's all in the future. For now, there's plenty more Voice action to come on Season 28, so catch up today on Peacock!