Why the NFL's Baltimore Ravens are Training with Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is, by any measure, one of the greatest athletes in any sport that the world has ever seen. He's a living legend not just in the swimming world, but in the wider world of sports, which means it's not all that surprising to see him pop up just about anywhere.

But why has he spent the last couple of weeks training with...a football team?

Why Michael Phelps is training with the Baltimore Ravens

Michael Phelps arrives at DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception on December 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida; Anthony Miller, #6, of the Baltimore Ravens during the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 7, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Alekandra London/Getty Images; G Fiume/Getty Images

Near the end of July, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey uploaded a video to Instagram inviting Phelps, retired from competitive swimming but still a coach and water safety advocate, to come give swimming lessons to the entire team. According to Humphrey's video, one-third of the Ravens squad didn't know how to swim.

So, why ask Phelps? Apart from being the greatest swimmer of all time, Phelps is also a Baltimore native and a member of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. His charitable organization, the Michael Phelps Foundation, is also devoted to advocating for swimming safety and education, not just for fitness and fun, but to prevent drownings, especially among children.

Phelps immediately responded to the request, and in a Today show segment this week, he offered a peek at what he's teaching the players, starting with simply getting comfortable in the water.

"Start with baby steps. Look like, you know, I know it might sound crazy, but try just blowing bubbles in the water ... become more vulnerable," Phelps said. "I think that’s something that a lot of people are afraid of. And instead of being one foot on the boat, one foot on the dock, jump right in. Literally, jump in. Come jump in with me."

Phelps didn't come alone. He also brought along 10 kids from the local Boys and Girls Club, as well as his very first swim teacher, Miss Cathy, whom Phelps credits with helping him overcome his early fears about the water. The swim lessons are planned not just to help Ravens players learn to swim for the first time, but also to help develop the team as they head into another busy regular season. By the end of the first lesson, Phelps also got something in return from the Ravens organization.

“Your foundation does great things on mental health awareness and also water safety. We're going to donate $100,000 to the Michael Phelps Foundation,” team president Sashi Brown said.

The Baltimore Ravens will launch their 2025 regular season September 7 on Sunday Night Football, live on NBC and Peacock.