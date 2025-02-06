The Voice Coach alum and legendary rapper has said, "Harry and William are my boys."

Snoop Dogg Turned Down Performing for Prince William for an Amazing Reason

Snoop Dogg not only shared a special friendship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, once describing her as “my girl,” but he also scored an invite to Prince William’s bachelor party as a performer in 2011. The Voice Coach alum, however, sadly had to decline for an amazingly casual reason.

Prince Harry asked Snoop Dogg to perform at Prince William’s bachelor party

Snoop Dogg attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "The Underdoggs" on January 23, 2024; Prince William attends The Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum on March 14, 2024. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images; Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2011, Snoop was riding the top of the music charts following the release of his song “Sweat” with David Guetta from his Doggumentary album. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Snoop chatted about the song and shared some details on how he was asked to perform it at Prince William’s bachelor party ahead of his royal wedding to Kate Middleton.

“Is this true … that Prince Harry wanted you to perform that track at William’s stag, at his bachelor party?” Norton asked Snoop.

“Yeah,” Snoop confirmed. “But I had a barbecue to attend, so I couldn’t make it.”

While he couldn’t make it to Prince William’s party, Snoop has remained friends with the princes for years. “Harry and William are my boys,” Snoop told The Mirror in 2021. “As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since. I look out for them, and they can reach out to me whenever they want — they know that.”

Snoop Dogg still celebrated Prince William’s bachelor party in his “Sweat” music video

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Snoop’s music video for “Sweat” is full of British references, including two actors who clearly are meant to resemble the royal brothers.

The very first shot of the music video shows a limousine with two British flags on the front, driving up to the Las Vegas strip. Later on in the video, the “princes” arrive at the hotel where Snoop is partying with a bunch of gorgeous ladies, including one dressed as a bachelorette in a veil.

The “Sweat” music video ends with an English Beefeater Guard bringing the hungover and boxer-clad “princes” back to their black limousine as “to be continued” plays on the screen.

As for what actually happened at Prince William’s bachelor party in 2011, ABC News reported he and 20 of his friends celebrated his upcoming wedding with a “house party” at a country estate in Norfolk, England. “Prince William has enjoyed his stag and it was in the U.K.,” a Clarence House spokesman told London's Daily Express at the time.

Beyond asking Snoop to perform, Prince Harry reportedly had big ideas for his older brother’s stag bash. TODAY reported that a weekend of waterskiing, racing motorboats, and a floating pub crawl had been on the agenda.