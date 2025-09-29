Snoop Dogg Took Off His Sunglasses on The Voice for a Rare, "Insane" Reason

Like Anna Wintour, Johnny Bravo or Morpheus, Snoop Dogg is rarely caught without his signature sunglasses. But on the September 29th episode of The Voice, Coach Snoop had to lift his shades to check out the Artist who wowed him during the Blind Auditions.

Marty O'Reilly, a 36-year-old independent musician from Sonoma, California, blew the Coaches away with his rendition of "Trouble" by Ray LaMontagne. Accompanying himself on a resonator guitar, O'Reilly showed off his raspy vibrato that sounds like no one else in recent memory, and got chair turns from all three of the male Coaches.

"I gotta take my glasses off for that one right there," said Snoop afterward, telling O'Reilly, "In my mind I was like that sounds like something classic I’ve never heard before, I can’t let this get away. And then I seen [Coach] Niall [Horan] and I was like, 'No you don’t,' and then I see [Coach] Michael [Bublé] with his following-the-leader butt."

"The rasp in your voice is insane," added Horan, before Bublé, sensing competition, put him in the penalty box. Literally. Bublé had a plastic penalty box hauled out to keep Horan in check while he made his case to O'Reilly. And incredibly enough, it worked. O'Reilly chose Team Bublé! With Steals just around the corner, though, no one should be getting too comfortable...

Snoop Dogg's necklaces have a special meaning on The Voice

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Speaking of Snoop Dogg's accessories this season: He's rocking a necklace with an "S" on it (for "Snoop") this season on The Voice and gifting every member of his team a matching "T" version of the chain. The "T" stands for team, of course.

In a promo for the season, Snoop revealed what he was most looking forward to on the show—in addition to those moments that make you wanna lift your sunglasses. "I knew I was gonna have fun when they said Michael and [Coach] Reba [McEntire] were back because we already had the chemistry, but Niall? Me and him connected like peanut butter and jelly," he said

"I love the family side of The Voice. That’s what I love about being here. The family between the Coaches and the family that you make when you build your team. The family with the crew and the people that’s just here every day. I make it fun wherever I work," he added before spelling out his goal as a returning Coach: "I was the Rookie of the Year in Season 26 but I didn’t get the hardware. This time I plan on leaving with the hardware. My dream for Season 28 is just to have a bunch of singer that really know how to get down, mix and match, really great at what they do and down to be taught."

"The thing I love most about being a Coach is learning. Learning who I’m Coaching. Because the more you learn about who you’re Coaching the better you can be as a Coach," he continued. "If you know anything about me you know I love music. Music don’t have no box. Music is music. And that’s what this show is about. My career is a perfect example of showing you how many different styles of genres of music that I’ve been able to engage in…because I have the ear, the heart and the spirit to know great music, that’s why I feel like I’m a perfect fit for this show." Couldn't agree more.

