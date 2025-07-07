Seth Meyers Has Inspiring Advice for Anyone Nervous About Turning 40: "I Enjoyed..."

Tina Fey Reminisces on Mean Girls, Talks Making Will Forte Seem Normal and Touring with Amy Poehler

If anyone's anxious about turning 40, Seth Meyers has good news for you: It's pretty good!

In a recent audience Q&A, an audience member asked the Late Night host if he had advice for her husband, who was about to turn 40. Meyers himself turned 51 in December 2024, so he's had 11 very busy years to dwell on that particular milestone.

"Turning 40 was very important for me 'cause it was basically right when I was leaving SNL, right when I was getting married, and right when I was starting [Late Night]," Meyers noted.

Seth Meyers enjoyed ages 40 to 50 more than age 30 to 40

"It was all happening at the same time, so it's very hard to say what 40 meant to me, because there were all these other events conspiring," Meyers continued. "But I will say I enjoyed 40 to 50 more than I enjoyed 30 to 40."

"But not as much as 20 to 30, which is the best 10 years," he added semi-jokingly.

That's saying a lot, considering how Meyers spent his 30s. He joined Saturday Night Live for Season 27 in 2001, just a few months before he turned 28. Meyers became head writer at SNL in Season 31 as he turned 32, and he left the show in February 2014 — barely a month after his 40th birthday.

Host Seth Meyers during "CORRECTIONS" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 16 Episode 71 on June 26, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

So sure, Meyers was killing it on SNL from 30 to 40, but he was regularly getting paid to drink with famous people from 40 to 50, which is also a pretty sweet gig. He also welcomed three kids with wife Alexi Ashe during those years: Sons Ashe and Axel, and daughter Adelaide.

If you watch the Q&A video above, you'll notice that Meyers gets thrown completely off track when he spots an audience member dressed up as Stefon, Bill Hader's iconic SNL character. He literally stops mid-sentence to compliment the outfit.

"That's like the most I've felt like I just saw an ex who didn't tell me they were coming," he joked.

Seth Meyers has a special relationship with his "ex" Stefon, who he married in 2013

In another recent audience Q&A, Meyers spoke about what it was like to participate in Stefon's farewell sketch back in 2013. After years of flirting at the "Weekend Update" desk, Stefon told Meyers he had met someone and was getting married, and Meyers realized he couldn't let his favorite city correspondent go. He ran to the church to stop Stefon from marrying Anderson Cooper, so Stefon and Meyers were married instead. They were then set to run back onto the "Weekend Update" stage, but shared a sweet moment backstage first.

"So Bill and I were backstage and Bill was wearing a wedding veil," he said. "I was standing there, we were just watching backstage, and we were holding hands, 'cause we were going to run in holding hands. And Bill was getting emotional. This was his last show, and then I started getting emotional, and we're both tearing up watching a fake wedding. And I remember thinking — 'cause I was getting for real married three months later — 'Oh, I better cry at my wedding. If I don't cry at my wedding and I cry at this fake Stefon wedding, this is gonna be a terrible time.'"

Lucky for Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe, he evidently cries at everything.