Why Reba McEntire Wore 2 Different Outfits on The Voice’s Latest Episode

Wait, where'd her fabulous turquoise suede jacket go? If you've been paying any attention to The Voice Season 28, you've definitely noticed that Coach Reba McEntire chose an absolutely stunning Western-inspired, fringed ensemble for her Blind Auditions look. But on the October 6 episode, she briefly appeared looking totally different. What happened? Well, she had to quickly step out to film a scene for her sitcom, Happy's Place!

Yep, she's just that hard-working, juggling two shows at once. As viewers saw in the intro, McEntire will film a Happy's Place episode in the morning and be in the spinning red Voice chair by the afternoon. Going from scripts to Artists is all in a day's work for the multi-talented star. On October 6th's episode of The Voice, we briefly saw McEntire in her Happy's Place outfit before switching gears to the Blind Auditions. That explains the outfit change.

Much like The Voice, Happy's Place is a set filled with laughs. "It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky,” Happy's Place co-star Belissa Escobedo told NBC Insider. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”

And if you're a fan of her work on one show, there's never been a better time to check her out on the other. It's easy to catch up on both the first season of Happy's Place and the first episodes of The Voice Season 28 on Peacock.

Happy's Place returns November 7 on NBC

Set in a family-run bar, the big-hearted sitcom premieres its second season with back-to-back new episodes on Friday, November 7 and 8/7c on NBC. And while it was sweet to see McEntire act alongside Rex Linn when he was her boyfriend, it's even sweeter now that they've revealed that they are engaged!

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) in Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

“I love seeing them be happy,” Escobedo told NBC Insider about working with McEntire and Linn. "I can’t imagine how cool it is to go to work and be able to be with your boo. That’s really sweet.” The couple quietly confirmed the news at the 2025 Emmys.

In an October 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Linn revealed the small way he shows his lady affection at work. "It's tough because we're working," Linn said. "However, periodically — I know this sounds really dorky — periodically I will go by and kiss the top of her head real quick. Just a little peck and then [I] just run off. Every once in a while we'll see each other from afar and wave."

"It makes a lot of people sick when they see me give her a little peck," he added. "They're like, 'Ugh, God.'"

Snoop Dogg has the perfect nickname for Reba on The Voice

Reba McEntire at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

"That lady right there. I call her Reba Magnet-ire," Snoop Dogg joked during a recent round of Blind Auditions. "Any time someone comes out here singing country music, I’m gonna lose." She sure does attract country Artists like, well, a magnet! The only other Coach who seems to get any country Artists this season is Niall Horan, who broke the mold when he scooped up the trio Dek of Hearts. "Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history," he said afterward. "If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music Artist, you’re doing something right."