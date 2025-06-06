How Reba McEntire's "Little Poot" Son Shelby Made Her Surprise-Cry on Her Birthday

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Reba McEntire recently opened up about being blindsided in the absolute best way.

During a May 1 interview with Extra, McEntire told the story of how her son surprised her on her 70th birthday — and now fans know what kind of gestures make her surprise-cry.

The Happy's Place star revealed that she had a live show in Uncasville, Connecticut on the same day of her birthday, and many of her family and friends made the trip out to celebrate the special day with her.

Unfortunately, her son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife had told her they couldn't make it.

"Well, he was — the little poot — he told me, he and his wife, Marissa, they staged this whole thing that they were going to a baby shower in Chicago," the longtime Voice Coach explained. "And I was like, 'Well, shoot, Uncasville is not that far, they could've just come up here to see me.'"

Of course, Blackstock's little lie was part of his plan to surprise his mom for her 70th — and the scheme worked to perfection!

"And then I walk in the room after the show and there they are!" McEntire continued. "And it really brought me to tears. I was really glad to see them and other friends who had flown in for the show."

When the interviewer called it a "good surprise," McEntire adorably corrected her.

"It was a great surprise," she clarified.

Blackstock documented the surprise on social media and even filmed footage of themselves surprising the Queen of Country in an Instagram post on March 30:

"She had NO idea we were coming!! 🤯💖 Watch @reba reaction when @shelbyblackstock @shanetarleton and I surprised her for her 70th birthday at her show in CT! The absolute sweetest moment—who else would cry if they got a surprise like this?! 🥹🎶," Marissa captioned.

Reba McEntire reveals the childhood habit she's passed on to her son

Shelby Blackstock, Dan Wheldon, Scott Borchetta and Reba McEntire arrive for the Brickyard 400 Qualifying presented by BigMachineRecords.com on July 30, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Rick Diamond/WireImage

There's a little piece of their parents inside every kid — especially when it comes to childhood habits passed down from one generation to the next.

In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens in 2023, McEntire revealed that her father instilled in her the habit of making the kids make their beds in the morning, a wholesome practice she passed on to Shelby when he was younger.

"There were four of us kids growing up in a very small house, so if you didn't pick up your things and get them out of the living room it got a little cluttered," she explained. "Daddy made us kids all make our beds when we got out of it in the morning, and that's what I do still today."

It's an excellent way for a kid to start their day — and Shelby is no exception to the rule.

"I taught Shelby the same thing," she added. "It's very important to make your bed in the morning, that is a standing rule."