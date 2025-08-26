Why Olivia Benson Wore a Black Cocktail Dress for This Entire SVU Episode

Benson put her personal life on hold to kick off an all-time great episode of Law & Order: SVU.

How's this for a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit trivia question: Which episode featured Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson wearing a black cocktail dress for nearly the entire episode?

The answer? The third episode of Season 7: "911."

But do you know exactly why Benson was wearing a black dress throughout most of this episode?

Read more, below:

Why Olivia Benson wore a black cocktail dress for most of SVU Season 7, Episode 3 ("911")

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 7, Episode 3. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Benson usually wears pantsuits on SVU — save for a few one-off moments, like "911" and the episode that sees her and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler go undercover as a swinging couple at an exclusive nightclub.

In the case of "911," Benson wore her dress out of necessity. The episode starts with the detective off the clock, leaving for a night on the town — dressed to impress, of course. But an SVU call comes in from a little girl who says she's trapped in a room. Benson is alerted, and she wastes no time getting to the precinct to keep this girl calm on the phone. She was so concerned, she didn't bother to change her outfit before leaving. That dedication to her job is why fans love the badass Olivia Benson so much.

The events followed in the episode are classic SVU drama, ultimately leading to Benson and her team uncovering a child pornography ring.

It's in this episode where Benson delivers one of her all-time greatest quotes: "You know where she is. Now if she dies, I promise I will make the rest of your life hell," she menacingly told the perp at one point.

Mariska Hargitay won a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in "911"

Hargitay's performance as Detective Benson in "911" was so memorable, she took home a 2006 Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series that year.

During her speech, Hargitay made sure to thank Christopher Meloni, saying he's someone "who makes everybody around him better."

Hargitay was nominated for an Emmy in that category every year from 2004 to 2011.

