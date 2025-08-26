Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

There was a lot to unpack during the two-hour Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

Why Olandria Didn't Watch Love Island Before the Reunion: "There's Little to No..."

From dramatic crash-outs to shocking dumpings, Love Island USA kept us entertained all summer long. And while viewers couldn't wait for each new episode to drop on Peacock, one of the most talked-about Islanders resisted the urge to start streaming once they left the villa.

Why Olandria didn't watch her season of Love Island USA before the reunion

Olandria Carthen shared in a new interview with Vulture that she chose not to watch all 36 episodes of the show before the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, and instead decided to pay attention to what her fellow Islanders were saying in press appearances, interviews, and podcasts. Why?

“I know there’s little to no editing,” Olandria told the outlet about her castmates' post-villa media appearances and interviews.

Following each dumping and the finale, a long list of Islanders spoke their truths on a variety of platforms. For example, Season 7's winning couple Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales appeared on TODAY to talk about their plans for their $100,000 prize, while Olandria and Chelley Bissainthe chatted with Keke Palmer on the Password host's podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. Nic Vansteenberghe and Taylor Williams also appeared on Palmer's podcast, while Amaya and Huda Mustafa both did extensive interviews on Call Her Daddy.

RELATED: Bryan Explains His "Lapse in Judgement" and Cheating Rumors at Love Island Reunion

Olandria Carthen ajnd Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe appear on the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Needless to say, there was a lot to unpack at the reunion — outside of what went down in the villa. And reunion co-hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix came prepared with receipts during the August 25 two-hour episode, referencing many Islanders' post-Fiji comments and allowing them to address them directly. While there were tears and tension, there were also lots of laughs and the Islanders were able to say their piece.

Olandria and Nic, who left the villa in a couple as this season's runner-ups, also shared at the reunion that they're enjoying this phase of their relationship and aren't letting "outside pressure" impact them.

"There's been a lot of pressure and, up to this moment, I know people are expecting us to be, like, labeled by now," Nic told Ariana and Andy, while Olandria added that the social media comments about them are "insane."

"We've always been believers in taking our time with things and not trying to let outside pressure dictate our relationship," Nic added. "I mean, we're going on trips together ... we have future dates planned."

"Knocking some things off of the list," Olandria said with a smile, explaining that their list is full of "crazy things I've always wanted to do. He wants to take me."

"Whatever she wants, I want to make sure it happens," Nic said.

RELATED: How Ariana Madix Says Love Island USA's Cast Left the Reunion: "They're All So..."

How to watch the Love Island USA Season 7 and the reunion episode

The entire cast of Love Island Season 7 appears at the Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

If you need to catch up like Olandria, you can stream every episode Love Island USA Season 7 and the reunion on Peacock right now.