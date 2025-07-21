Why Does Michael Hate Toby? The Office Star Reveals All: "I Think That's Where It Was Born"

Some of the characters on The Office (now streaming on Peacock) already had templates before the show ever made its way across the Atlantic. Much of the main cast is based, at least loosely, on their counterparts from the British source material. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is based on David Brent (Ricky Gervais). Jim and Pam (John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer) are based on Tim and Dawn (Martin Freeman and Lucy Davis). Dwight (Rainn Wilson) is based on Gareth (Mackenzie Crook), and so on.

Other characters had to be invented and folded into the fabric of the show, creating opportunities for new relationships and dynamics. One of the most enduringly funny pairings, of course, is the one-sided hatred between Michael and Toby. Despite Toby’s continued overtures, including a personal and heartfelt attempt at connection during one of Michael’s darkest moments, Michael just can’t stand him.

If you’ve ever wondered where their antagonistic relationship started, we’ve got your answer straight from producer, director, writer, and actor Paul Lieberstein.

Paul Lieberstein explains why Michael hates Toby in The Office

Lieberstein will be most recognizable to fans of The Office as Toby Flenderson, HR representative for the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin and arch nemesis of Michael Scott. Lieberstein was also a producer on the show, he directed episodes, wrote episodes, and even served as showrunner for Seasons 5 through 8.

"I'll never be so immersed in a show and have such a knowledge of it again. It was the job of a lifetime. To be so deep in every aspect of the show, I don't know if I'll ever experience something like that again. I just loved it,” Lieberstein said during a segment with Today.

"The character of Toby was kind of created line by line and on set,” Lieberstein said. “The very first moment I played him it was Steve kicking me out of the conference room during 'Diversity Day,' for making a joke."

Toby Flenderson (Paul Lierberstein) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 1. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCNBCU Photo Bank

Things really picked up for Toby two episodes later, in “The Alliance.” Everyone is stressed about rumors of possible downsizing and Michael tries to boost the mood by throwing a birthday party for Meredith. Meanwhile, Dwight suggests he and Jim form an alliance to avoid losing their jobs.

Michael gets a birthday card and gets way too stressed over what to write inside. He racks his brain all day, interrupted intermittently by assorted office shenanigans. In a deleted scene, Toby walks in to sign the card but Michael gets frustrated and kicks him out.

"Then the character really started to take shape in an episode about Meredith's birthday. He [Michael] spent the whole episode trying to think of something to write in the card and I just came in his office during the middle of it, wrote on the card, and left, but it took a while to write. Steve told me afterwards he just felt during the time it took me to write, so much hate swell up inside of him, that that became a part of the Toby-Michael dynamic. I think that's where it was born,” Lieberstein said.

