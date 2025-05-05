Why Michael Bublé Had to Wear Sunglasses During The Voice Playoff Rehearsals

No, he's not doing it just to be cool. Coach Michael Bublé showed up to rehearsals for The Voice Season 27 Playoffs in sunglasses, and offered Mega Mentor Sheryl Crow a simple explanation for the accessory that's honestly pretty relatable.

Michael Bublé suffers from allergies

Sitting down with Crow, Bublé thanked the megastar for putting up with his "allergy eyes," gesturing to his shades. The Canadian singer didn't say whether his eyes were itchy, red, watery or suffering from some other unfortunate reaction, but by performance time, he was fine again. Phew!

Kelly Clarkson had eye issues in 2020

For several days during September 2020, it appeared that Kelly Clarkson was going pirate-mode on both The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show, as the singer kept sporting an eye patch. At the time, Clarkson was a Coach on The Voice, and after wrapping work, she walked through an area with dust in the air. "I'm highly allergic to dust," Clarkson said. "Something got in there, something cut [my eye]...it got infected.”

Clarkson explained that right after getting the patch, she had "a full day" of shooting The Voice — it was a Battles episode — and her outfit had already been chosen and approved: All black. "I looked like an assassin," the singer joked.

Bublé takes rehearsal time very seriously

Shades or no, he's there to help his Artists improve their performances, offering keen musical insight. And he wants them to get their props when they deserve it! During rehearsals for the Knockouts, Team Bublé Artist Adam David performed "Unaware" by Allen Stone, and did it so well that his Knockout opponent Carlos Santiago even said, "Adam's voice is what I wanna be when I grow up."

Bublé, was impressed as well, telling the room, "Ladies and gentlemen! Give it up for Adam!" But no one gave it up. See, the in-house band and crew members are apparently told to make as little noise as possible so that the mics can pick up the Artists and Bublé. Good behavior for a television set, but a hard room to play to as a singer. Bublé playfully quipped, "You guys suck as an audience, let me tell you."