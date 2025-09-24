Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

A Stunned Michael Bublé Ran on Stage After Max Cooper III Said *This* on The Voice

The Blind Auditions are off to a roaring start in Season 28 of The Voice — and Michael Bublé is pulling out all the stops to ensure he builds the best team possible as he goes for his third straight Voice title.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Max Cooper III's Blind Audition performance of Mike Posner's "Cooler Than Me" blew away all four Coaches. His soulful voice transformed the well-known song into something completely unique. It earned him a well-deserved 4-Chair Turn, leaving the young singer with the decision of a lifetime: What team would he join?

RELATED: Why Dek of Hearts Caused "One of the Biggest Shocks in Voice History"

As it turns out, he may have been destined to join Team Bublé all along. When asked what kind of music he enjoys performing the most, Cooper revealed that he has a lot in common with the Coach who won Seasons 26 and 27:

"I love doing pop, but I like adding jazz elements in it," he explained. "The first song I actually ever performed was 'Just Haven't Met You Yet.'"

Talk about music to Bublé's ears.

Max Cooper III appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 2 “The Blind Auditions Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"I wrote that song!" the Canadian crooner excitedly screamed from his Coach chair. That's when he saw an opportunity to make magic.

"Can we sing it together?" he asked Cooper, who responded with an instantaneous "Yeah, let's do it," causing Bublé to spring into action. The star leaped out of his Coach chair and ran on stage in record time to start the duet.

"Up to his old tricks again," quipped Snoop Dogg, sensing that Bublé had beat the Coaches to the punch.

RELATED: The Voice's Historic Rule Changes for Season 28 Give Artists & Fans More Power

"The other Coaches are bummed," Host Carson Daly remarked to Cooper's family, who were watching from the side of the stage.

Before viewers could even process what was happening, the 23-year-old was playing the keyboard with Bublé's arm around him as the two did a quick duet of Bublé's 2009 hit — and they both sounded incredible.

After an impromptu performance like that, it was no surprise that Cooper chose to join Team Bublé.

When do new episodes of The Voice come out?

Throughout Season 28, new episodes of The Voice premiere every Monday and Tuesday night beginning at 8/7c — only on NBC.

If you thought Bublé performing an unplanned duet alongside the newest member of his team was memorable, well, you haven't seen anything yet. Tune in next week to see what more exciting Blind Auditions are in store.