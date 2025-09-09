Why Lizzo Cried Every Time She Sang “Good as Hell” for a Year: "I Needed..."

Lizzo attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

"Good as Hell" has come to inspire so many, including Lizzo herself.

Sometimes a great song has the power to keep feeding listeners and the singer who made it a hit. Take Lizzo's "Good as Hell." In the last Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson episode, Lizzo joined Clarkson to discuss her career and life. When "Good as Hell" came up, Lizzo revealed the song was originally written to inspire someone specific, but it's since come back to empower her.

"Oh God, there was a year of my life where I cried every time I sang it on stage because I needed it so bad," Lizzo confessed to Clarkson.

"It's funny because I wrote this song for my friend," Lizzo said of what originally inspired her to pen "Good as Hell." "So, if my friend was going through something, I'd be like, 'What would I tell her?' and then 'Good as Hell' happened with the piano riff."

But Lizzo didn't realize the song would become therapeutic for her, too. "I need my music so bad, and I never know when I'm gonna need it too. That's the crazy part," she said.

Clarkson echoed this sentiment, thinking about her own catalog of hits. "Isn't it funny [when] you're on stage...and you're singing a song that you've sang every night on tour. [But] all of a sudden, for some reason it—"

"It hits different," Lizzo said, also adding "...Music should be useful. I love music because it's transformative like that."

"Good as Hell" remains one of Lizzo's biggest hits

A little about the origins of "Good as Hell": Lizzo wrote the song, and then it was recorded for the soundtrack of the 2016 feature film Barbershop: The Next Cut. But it wasn't until 2019 that the track took off commercially, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 that year and number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs, where it remained for four weeks.

Though originally written for someone else, the mantra of "Good as Hell" helped Lizzo on her own self-love journey. “Words are so powerful,” Lizzo told CBS Sunday Morning’s For the Record. “Talking bad to yourself works. It’s the antidote to, ‘So stupid.’ It’s like, ‘No, you deserve this. You’re intelligent.”

