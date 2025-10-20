This Voice Artist Ran on the Treadmill to Nail Her “Powerhouse” Scream During Battles

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

To prep for her Battles performance on The Voice Season 28, Team Snoop Dogg Artist Lauren Anderson did more than just practice her song. She ran on a treadmill. Confused? Read why, below.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But first, a little recap of Anderson's Battle. The Artists paired themselves up for the Season 28 Battles, and Anderson joined forces with Makenzie Phipps. "Lauren and I were just kinda standing there lookin around and our eyes met…'We gonna do this?'" recalled Phipps. Both singers were 1-Chair Turns with something to prove. Snoop even waited until the "last note" on Anderson's Blind to turn his chair, while Phipps kept her eyes shut during her own Audition.

"Makenzie versus Lauren. Big sis, lil sis. That’s a great pairing," said Snoop. "And I think that [their] vocals will match well. As far as the song that we pick, I just wanna make sure they both have strengths in it."

Ultimately, Snoop chose "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood. Here's how it all went down:

Inside Lauren Anderson and Makenzie Phipps's Battle on The Voice

Lauren Anderson appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Lizzo was the Battle Advisor for Team Snoop. "I am a huge Lizzo fan. I love how she’s just unapologetically her. She says what she wants to say. We need more of those women in the media," said Anderson after finding out who her Battle Advisor was. The two women bonded over finding healing through music; Anderson has a master's degree in music therapy, as well as an undergraduate degree in opera.

With Coach Snoop, the two Artists refined their performance. Thematically, Anderson and Phipps decided to direct their angry energy in the song to an imaginary man, not each other. This helped them get into the spirit of the track, which, lyrically, is about wrecking a cheating boyfriend's car. They went to a local rage room — a studio where you can take, say, a baseball bat or hammer and go crazy on a junkyard vehicle — and literally wrecked a car. It looked like a lot of fun.

Lauren Anderson's spin might have won her Battle on The Voice

After a top-tier Battle performance, the Coaches were full of praise for both women, especially Anderson.

"Lauren, you are a powerhouse. That scream that you do..." said Niall Horan. Added Reba McEntire, "You gals are terrific singers, performers…Lauren, you came out of the gate ready. If I had to make a decision, I think it would be Lauren."

Michael Bublé pointed out her spin move, and Anderson was excited to reply, "You better believe I practiced that! I ran on the treadmill so I wouldn’t go out of tune. That’s how out of shape I am!" Many singers actually sing while running on the treadmill to prepare for performances, from Miley Cyrus to Taylor Swift.

"I would move toward Lauren just because of that awesome spin move," said Bublé.

RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Response to Michael Bublé Saying He Was “Dancing Like Elvis” Is A+

RELATED: The Surprising Way Blake Shelton Helped End Tonight’s Episode of The Voice

"Such a strong performance the way you came out the gate," said Snoop, who applauded the way Anderson "assisted" "little sister" Phipps. Ultimately, he gave Anderson the win for the Battle and added, "What I loved about Lauren's performance is how she can really go to another notch. She had a little bit more experience to get her to the Finals."

Relishing the feeling, Anderson asked, "Who knew a spin move would help me out?"