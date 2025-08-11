The country legend has such a sweet connection with his fans, as he discussed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Why Kenny Chensey Has Dozens & Dozens of License Plates on His Ceiling (PIC)

For Kenny Chesney, collecting license plates has become a way of life — and he has his fans to thank for it.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During his June 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country music icon — wearing his trademark cowboy hat, of course — gave viewers the lowdown on an ongoing interaction between him and his fans that involves license plates. And it's so sweet.

"Let's talk about your fans," host Kelly Clarkson said. "Because I hear that they give you… do you collect license plates?"

"Well, I don't collect them, but [fans] give them to me all the time," Chesney said.

"Yes, well, then you collect them," Clarksn replied cheekily.

That's when the "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" singer explained the connection he has with his millions of fans around the globe.

Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"So, over the years, fans, they gave me all of these license plates — they have the names of song titles or whatever it is, or lyrics or whatever — and I've collected them over the years, so I just decided to hang them up," Chesney revealed. "Because it brings a little bit of our connection."

See a photo of Chesney's license plate collection at the 9:50 mark in the video, below:

Kenny Chesney's incredible Taylor Swift story

Kenny Chesney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 80 onThursday, January 16, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

On January 16, Chesney stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and told an incredible story about Taylor Swift from earlier in her career.

"We booked Taylor to go out on the road with us — this was several years ago, obviously — but that summer, my tour was sponsored by a beer company and they came to us right before the tour started and said we can't have a minor on the tour," Chesney explained to Jimmy Fallon. "Which made sense, but I had to call Taylor personally and tell her she couldn't go on tour with me — which now seems absurd, right?"

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's Vital Secret to Her Marriage to Garth Brooks: "A Lot Of..."

Chesney said he decided to pay her anyway.

"So I called her, told her she couldn't go on the road, but I said, 'Look, I feel terrible,' because she was gonna lose some money," he continued. "And I gave her a specific amount of money, it was quite a bit of money, because I wanted to make it up to her. And later that year, we were both nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year — that's how hot she was. Well, she won, so backstage, I went up to her and gave her a big hug."

RELATED: Why Trisha Yearwood Gave Garth Brooks This Cute & Silly Nickname: "He's Very Proud"

He cheekily added, "I said, 'Congratulations, but give me my money back.'"