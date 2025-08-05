Why Kelly Clarkson's Latest Vegas Show Stopped Abruptly: "I Can't Even...WTF!"

Clarkson was so stunned by her band's brilliance, she had to stop the show.

Fans who attended Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency over the August 3 weekend saw the star abruptly stop her show for the sweetest reason.

Several fans captured the moment on camera, and it's since gone viral on TikTok (watch). Here's what happened: As Clarkson and her band prepared to perform the 1992 Radiohead hit "Creep" during her show, she told fans, "Look, nothing is better than the original — I'm going to own that right now — but I'm going to do my best to just, like, have fun with it."

However, a few seconds after her band began playing the song's opening notes, Clarkson stopped dead in her tracks.The Voice Season 29 Coach was blown away by her band's gorgeous arrangement for "Creep," so much so, she halted the show briefly. "Oh my god, I missed this part in rehearsal," Clarkson said, stunned. "That was so beautiful. I can't even... what the f--k? We did this in soundcheck, and you did not do that!"

The longtime host of The Kelly Clarkson Show loved her band's arrangement so much, she asked to hear the opening one more time before singing. "Can we do it again? I wasn't ready," Clarkson said. "Do it again, I want to watch."

After that, Clarkson launched into a powerful version of "Creep" that showed off the versatility, range, and show-stopping vocal precision that's made her a household name.

Clarkson's Vegas residency is a hot ticket in Sin City — and moments like these show exactly why.

Kelly Clarkson returns to her Coach chair for The Voice Season 29 in 2026

Viewers won't have to wait too much longer to see Clarkson back in her red Coach chair. The "Because of You" singer is set to return for The Voice Season 29 in spring 2026, aptly titled The Voice: Battle of Champions.

The Voice: Battle of Champions will see the traditional format of the show flipped upside down as Clarkson goes up against returning Coaches John Legend and Adam Levine in a star-studded competition that changes all the rules. Read all about the upcoming changes to the 29th season of The Voice here. And remember: Season 28 of the show premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.