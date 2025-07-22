Clarkson got teary-eyed during her and Aldean's duet at the 2012 Grammys, and there was a sweet reason.

Why Kelly Clarkson Didn't Want to Tell Jason Aldean She Cried During Their Duet

Kelly Clarkson made the sweetest confession to Jason Aldean a few years ago.

During Aldean's December 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson brought up their live "Don't You Wanna Stay" performance together at the 2012 Grammys and revealed something to the country star that he didn't know.

"What do you remember about that performance? Because I have something I have to own up to," Clarkson told Aldean.

With that, Aldean told the Voice Season 29 Coach what he remembered when they tore the house down performing their epic duet.

"So, it was my first time performing at the Grammys. We're singing this song; it's been a huge hit for us, and we're singing and I look over and Kelly has a tear coming out of her eye, and I'm like, 'Man, I must be really singing this song really well tonight,'" Aldean recalled. "It's really hitting her hard, you know?"

Aldean assumed Clarkson was overcome with emotion during their duet. "And as soon as we come off stage, she goes, 'I had something in my eye the whole time we were singing,' so [she] just completely wiped me out," Aldean revealed.

But that's when Clarkson interjected and decided to come clean.

"Here's the thing — I'm owning this now," she began. "I totally lied. So, I didn't want you to think I was a freak. I totally lied!"

"Stop," Aldean said with a chuckle.

Turns out, Aldean was right: Clarkson was crying because she found the duet emotional. "I cry, I get all the feels when I'm singing, and I was really crying," she said. So sweet!

Has Jason Aldean ever appeared on The Voice?

Their time recording "Don't You Wanna Stay" together led to a very real friendship between Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean.

Aldean memorably appeared on Season 21 of The Voice when he lent support to Clarkson by being Team Kelly's Battle Advisor. Aldean joined a long list of talented artists who've helped out Coaches over the years.

Clarkson ultimately won Season 21 thanks to Girl Named Tom's epic performances all season long. And, of course, Aldean's help during Battles!