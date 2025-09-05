The "Magic" Reason Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Had a "No-Phone" Wedding

Allen takes his first NFL snap as a newlywed when his Bills face the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

When the Buffalo Bills kick off a new NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football this weekend, it’ll be the first time Bills QB Josh Allen has taken a regular-season snap as a married man.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Allen takes the field this year as a newly-minted member of Hollywood’s power-couple club, having tied the knot with actor Hailee Steinfeld at an idyllic wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. To ensure their big day made the most of a “magic” once-in-a-lifetime moment, Allen and his Oscar-nominated bride asked wedding guests to ditch their smart phones in attending the May 31st affair.

RELATED: How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld's “no-phone” wedding

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Known as a down-to-Earth guy dating all the way back to his college days as a scrambling football gunslinger for the Wyoming Cowboys, Allen was only too happy to go all-in on Steinfeld’s pre-wedding request that attendees leave their fancy, fussy smart phones behind.

“We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present,” explained Steinfeld in the post-wedding June edition of her Beau Society newsletter (via TODAY). “Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant [photographer] Jose [Villa] had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us.”

RELATED: Who Are the Fastest Players in the NFL for the 2025-2026 Season?

Like her NFL husband, Steinfeld might even have an actual cannon for an arm — at least if we’re being figurative. Further down in her newsletter, she joked that she even tossed her phone “in the ocean” in order to get her head in the game ahead of the couple’s big day.

“I metaphorically threw my phone in the ocean before our wedding weekend, and it was the best thing ever,” wrote Steinfeld, adding an extra endorsement for any future newlyweds who’re thinking about going tech-free when their own special day arrives: “11/10 recommend being unplugged and present,” she wrote.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football

Josh Allen, #17, of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during an NFL Football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Buffalo Bills to kick off both teams’ 2025 NFL seasons on Sunday, September 7. NBC Sports will present the game on NBC and Peacock in a Sunday Night Football broadcast that kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Week 1 game rematches the Ravens and Bills in the wake of their most recent clash — a thrilling January 19 rumble in last season’s NFL playoffs that advanced the Bills to the AFC championship game after a close 27-25 win.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!