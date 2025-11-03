Why Isn’t Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Playing? Hamstring Injury Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's why one of the NBA's biggest stars is sidelined this week.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely be without one of their star players in their Monday night primetime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Peacock, as Anthony Edwards is nursing an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least a week.

So what’s going on?

Anthony Edwards, the 24-year-old All-Star guard for the Timberwolves, suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s 114-110 win against the Indiana Pacers on October 26. He only managed three minutes on the court, with five points and a rebound, before being hurt.

Anthony Edwards’ injury explained - how many games could he miss?

The Timberwolves announced last week that Edwards had an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken that revealed a right hamstring strain. The team plans to re-evaluate him after one week, with more details to come then.

The MRI was done on Monday, October 27, meaning Edwards will be out until at least Monday, November 3 — the same day the Timberwolves take on the Nets on Peacock’s weekly NBA Monday game. Hopefully fans can expect an update then on how many more games Edwards could miss as he continues to recover.

Anthony Edwards, #5, of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 24, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Nick Tomoyasu/NBAE/Getty Images

What is a hamstring strain? According to the Mayo Clinic, a hamstring strain typically involves straining or pulling one of the group of three hamstring muscles that run along the back of the thigh. These injuries are relatively common among athletes who sprint and participate in sudden movement like stops and starts — all very common occurrences on a basketball court. The typical treatment includes rest and ice to relieve the pain and swelling.

How to watch the Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, November 3 at 7 p.m. with the game streaming exclusively on Peacock.

With Edwards on the bench, that means guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels will need to step up their scoring to fill the gap left by Edwards, one of the league's premier scorers.

For the Nets, they’ll be looking to find a win against a Timberwolves team missing their biggest star, with leading scorers Cam Thomas, Michael Porter, Jr. and Terance Mann hoping for a big game in front of their home crowd.

