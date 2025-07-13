Here's Why Rob Isn't on Season 6 Spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Just because he isn't on the spinoff, doesn't mean you won't be seeing him on Peacock anytime soon.

While Love Island USA fans are can finally sit down and watch the first-of-its-kind spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, it will be noticed one Season 6 fan favorite won't be appearing in the new Peacock series: Rob Rausch.

Read on to find out why.

Here's why Rob Rausch won't appear on Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Kenny Rodriguez and Robert Rausch appear on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 31. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Rausch was unfortunately not available when filming took place in Los Angeles. However, he does have a good excuse for not partaking in the festivities: Rausch is apart of the Season 4 cast of The Traitors, which recently wrapped filming.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is a gripping reality competition series set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands. In Season 4, Rausch will be part of a group of larger-than-life TV personalities and mainstays who will compete in a series of missions in hopes of capturing a cash prize of up to $250,000 at the end of the season.

Let the speculation begin on whether Rausch will be a Faithful or a Traitor,

When will Rob Rausch appear on The Traitors?

When The Traitors returns for its thrilling and unpredictable fourth season, Rausch will be representing Love Island USA along with an all-star lineup of iconic reality TV stars from your favorite shows. The Season 4 cast reveal was released on June 13, and well, it may very well be the best cast ever assembled:

The Traitors Season 4 doesn't have an official premiere date — yet. But don't worry; NBC Insider will pass along the news of when fans can catch Rausch and the rest of the competitors as soon as it's announced.

What has Rob Rausch been up to since Love Island USA Season 6?

Robert Rausch appears on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 31. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Besides filming the latest season of The Traitors, Rausch has been traveling and engaging in his favorite pastime: getting up close and personal with some wild animals. His official TikTok account is filled with countless videos of him straight-up grabbing lizards off trees in Australia, snatching snapping turtles out of rivers, and generally living his life like the adventure it is.

(In other words, the 26-year-old heartthrob is thriving.)

When he isn't traveling, he lives a down-to-Earth life by himself in a doublewide trailer in Alabama — a home he has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

In a September 2024 feature with YouTube personality Caleb Simpson, Rausch revealed he has no plans to buy a different home, despite his burgeoning fame.

"I think if I bought a house, I'd be like, 'Damn, I wish I was on the land,' you know?" he confessed.

When does Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiere?

The first episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa — sans Rausch — will premiere on Sunday, July 13, exclusively on Peacock, immediately after the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale.

Following its debut, new episodes of the series will stream every Thursday beginning July 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.