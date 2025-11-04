Why Is The Voice Not on Tonight? (November 4, 2025)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Voice Season 28 has been a really fun watch so far. New elements to the competition, like the Carson Callback card during Blind Auditions and Mic Drop button during Knockouts, have upped the ante in an exciting way. Plus, this year's Coaches — Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — feel so in sync. They even pray together before episode filming begins.

Episodes during the Blind Auditions and Battles aired two nights a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays. But starting on November 3, The Voice's episode cadence dropped to just one night a week, only Mondays. And instead of two hours, the episodes are only one. This is to make room for NBC's other fun programming for the rest of the year, including the NBA's Coast 2 Coast Tuesday games on NBC.

So don't worry, you still have plenty of great things to watch on your Tuesday nights. And rest assured The Voice's remaining episodes pack a powerful punch. There may be fewer episodes, but the musical serotonin is overflowing. Read more details below.

Why isn't The Voice on tonight? November 4, 2025

The Voice isn't airing on Tuesdays right now. Check out new episodes Mondays at 9/8c on NBC. The next Tuesday episode of The Voice will be for the Live Finale on Tuesday, December 16. More details on that will be available soon.

McEntire has been a Coach on The Voice since Season 24, which aired in fall 2023.

"It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous," McEntire told Newsweek before starting her first season. "Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

"I learn from [the other Coaches]," she added. "Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from them how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever. If none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."