After exiting the show in Season 8, Nick Gehlfuss is back at Gaffney for the show's milestone 200th episode.

Why Halstead Is Returning to Chicago Med: "...That's All I'm Comfortable Saying"

Great news: Nick Gehlfuss' Will Halstead will make a few appearances this season on Chicago Med, and One Chicago fans couldn't be more excited.

Dr. Halstead received a standing ovation in his final appearance in Chicago Gaffney Medical Center during Season 8's "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" finale episode, and Chi-hards have been wondering when — or if — the 40-year-old star would reprise his role in a future season.

Fans can officially stop wondering: Gehlfuss returns in Season 11. Here's everything we know so far.

Will Halstead on Chicago Med Season 11

In an October 1 interview with Parade, Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald gave as much information as he could about this surprising news, revealing that the Halstead character always resonated with him.

"When I started this job, I went back and watched all the episodes, and I fell in love with Dr. Will Halstead very quickly," MacDonald revealed. "He was one of the characters I knew that I wanted to bring back, and so it took some time and some working out but we have brought him back."

While MacDonald didn't peel back the curtain too much as to avoid blatantly spoiling the storyline, he did give fans one hint.

"He is stopping by Gaffney to visit old friends with Owen [Natalie Manning's son], and that's all I'm comfortable saying right now, aside from we will first see him in the 200th episode and that will not be the last time we see him this season."

The 200th episode is scheduled to air on October 8, which means fans won't have to wait much longer to see Nick Gehlfuss back on the small screen!

Why did Nick Gehlfuss leave Chicago Med after Season 8?

In an interview with Variety in May 2023, Gehlfuss was candid about his reasons for leaving the One Chicago family.

"It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I'd taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him," he confessed. "I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you're either built for a very long time with one person or not. I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It's two college degrees! I'm joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television."

When do new episodes of Chicago Med come out?

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 11 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC as the kickoff to Windy City Wednesdays, a full night's slate of One Chicago shows. The full schedule is as follows:

As always, new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.