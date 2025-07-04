Eric Church Looks So Handsome in Rare Photo Without His Signature Sunglasses

Country star Eric Church didn't set out to create a signature look when he adopted sunglasses as part of his stage wardrobe, but they've become as iconic as any of his songs. The singer, who wears prescription sunglasses to protect his eyes from the bright stage lights, has become so accustomed to the feel of wearing shades that it's rare to see him without them. But when Church does take them off, he looks just as handsome.

Eric Church is all smiles in rare photo without his sunglasses

Eric Church speaks onstage at an Artist Interview during the CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"If I’m not playing shows, I usually don’t wear them," Church told CMT about his sunglasses. "But my eyes don’t do real well in lights. So if I’m playing shows, I’ll have shades on. It doesn’t feel right if I don’t." Church even memorialized his now-iconic look in his 2022 song "Through My Ray-Bans."

Why does Eric Church wear sunglasses on stage? Simple answer: to protect his eyes while performing. "I wear contacts and my eyes don’t do real well with lubrication, but we would play all these bars and clubs and the PAR can lights… I’m 6’3”, so they would bake my contacts and they’d fall off. So I ended up being blind on stage," Church said in an interview with AXS TV. "Someone suggested glasses, and it worked. What’s funny is it stuck. It was never thought out. We never thought, 'This would be good.' We actually at the time thought this is not good… but it ended up being a thing."

Eric Church will perform on the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special

Expect to see his sunglasses!

Academy Award winner and Broadway star Ariana DeBose hosts the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special, which will feature an incredible lineup of musical performers including Church, Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood, followed by a fireworks display set to a new musical score composed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser.

“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast live on Peacock this Friday. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET Friday on NBC.