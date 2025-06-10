Why David Campbell Has Competed in Every Season of American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior icon David Campbell just scored yet another career buzzer during the second week of Season 17 Qualifiers, and he couldn't be happier.

The "Godfather" Ninja — now a real father to his young son, Luke — added yet another Qualifier buzzer to his lengthy ANW resume during the June 9 episode. Campbell has lived and breathed Ninja Warrior before the competition even went stateside, bringing hallmark speed and determination to the course year after year. At 47, Campbell remains the only remaining ANW O.G., competing with Ninjas three times younger than him. But that didn't stop Campbell from dominating the Season 17 Qualifiers course, soaring through each obstacle with flying colors. Better yet, his son and wife were able to root for the gravity-defying Ninja from home!

In honor of Campbell's latest Qualifying buzzer, we chatted with the Godfather of Ninja Warrior about the evolution of the game, competing with his son watching, and his love for the sport.

David Campbell talks about his ANW legacy: "I'll be doing it as long as I can"

As a Season 1 O.G., what's it like to look back on how far Ninja Warrior has come?

DAVID CAMPBELL: It's pretty incredible. It doesn't feel like it's really been that long, but I have so many memories in such a seemingly short period of time from when I started out the first season. When I started out, it wasn't even a show. It was just Sasuke in Japan, and then, all of a sudden, we're doing this a tiny version of it in America. Which was just a course set up in a Best Buy parking lot, and we're just in the blazing sun on asphalt.

And then we're at Venice Beach and then in Las Vegas. So yeah, it's been an incredible journey seeing it go from an obscure Japanese show to a tiny American show to now, a massive primetime show in America.

You've hit dozens of buzzers in your ANW career, but now you've hit your first Qualifier buzzer as a father. How did it feel to have your little one watching at home?

CAMPBELL: It definitely took the pressure off, honestly. Being a father now, my son is the only thing that really matters, so just when I think about the fear of failing and falling in the water, it kind of seems inconsequential now. Just knowing that my child is OK and doing well. But yeah, he was on the screen as I was running, but I was just so focused on the course. I tried to totally clear my head and not think about anything else.

How has your approach to the game changed through the years?

CAMPBELL: My mindset and my motivations for doing the show have changed quite a bit since the early days. At one point, I saw myself and was seen by others as the top person, and it was my goal to win... I still try to train as if that's my goal, and I think it's still in the realm of possibility, but I mean, there's so many people that are better than me now that I've had to evolve my motivations for doing it.

I've had to focus on different motivations that I've always had, like being healthy and enjoying the community, just going out there and doing my best. I set a lot of goals for myself every year, like trying to get the Mega Wall or hitting a city Finals buzzer and stuff like that. It's important not to put too much pressure on yourself. Also, not to sell yourself short. Shoot for the moon, but have realistic expectations so you don't feel disappointed.

As the reigning Godfather of ANW, what brings you back season after season?

CAMPBELL: It's just so much a part of my life at this point. I couldn't imagine a season going by and just watching it from the sidelines. All my best friendships now are from Ninja Warrior, and it's something I think about and train for on almost a daily basis. So I'll be doing it as long as I can, and I hope it keeps being a fun thing for me to do.

