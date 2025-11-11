Why Chris Meloni Thinks Stabler & Benson's Relationship Is So Sexy: "How Well They..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star wants Bensler to "ride off into the sunset" together.

Just like everyone else who's been watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for over two decades, Chris Meloni knows the chemistry between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler is undeniable. Heck, some might even call it... sexy.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On November 7, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star was crowned one of People's 2025 Sexiest Men Alive and chatted with the magazine about his iconic role as Stabler, which, of course, includes mentioning the TV detective's long and complicated history with Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Since SVU premiered in 1999 on NBC, Benson and Stabler have kept Law & Order fans on their toes and wondering if these two will ever end up together. As for Meloni, he's all for Bensler taking the plunge. “They should ride off into the sunset," he told People about the SVU characters.

And when asked what the "sexiest part" of Benson and Stabler's relationship is, Meloni said he thinks it's rooted in their history. "Gosh," he began. "How well they know each other in an unspoken way, and I think it's the depth of their friendship. And they've made these stabs or these attempts at making this thing another thing."

RELATED: Fans Think This Famous, Steamy SVU Scene Showed Early Signs of Bensler's Chemistry

Law & Order fans certainly remember that time Benson and Stabler nearly kissed and they're always ready for the NYPD partners to reunite for another potentially dramatic moment. And so are the stars behind the iconic duo.

Chris Meloni wants a Benson-Stabler kiss to happen

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

While Meloni left SVU in 2011, Stabler later returned in Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered in 2021. (Season 5 is currently on NBC.) Benson and Stabler have reunited a number of times through the years, most recently the two hugged during the SVU Season 27 premiere at the funeral for Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek). During that episode, Stabler sweetly said "love you" to Benson, but Meloni is working on something bigger.

In July 2025, Meloni said he's "trying" to make a Benson and Stabler smooch happen after a fan wrote him saying, "kiss her already!"

RELATED: Chris Meloni Floored Mariska Hargitay During Their SVU Audition with These 4 Words

As for Hargitay, she confirmed during an October 2025 appearance on TODAY that "Stabler's in love with Benson," as she explained how the detectives are entering a "new era." So, as it's always been with Bensler, their next reunion can't come soon enough.

Mariska Hargitay says Benson and Stabler are "soulmates"

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 3 "Or Just Look Like One". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Meloni and Hargitay are certainly on the same page when it comes to their hopes for Benson and Stabler getting their happy ending. During a July 2025 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Hargitay described Benson and Stabler as "soulmates" and revealed when she thinks they should finally get together.

"Maybe on the last episode," Hargitay shared. "I think that's when they should be together."

Harigtay echoed these thoughts during an interview with Access Hollywood in September 2025, explaining that she understands why SVU fans so badly want Stabler and Benson to find their way to each other. "I think when people see two humans devoted and loyal and having each other's back, it's all any of us want is that person who always has your back," she said. "It's just so human, right?"

RELATED: Why Chris Meloni Says Stabler's Feelings for Benson Are "Complicated": "I Think..."

Watch Law & Order Thursdays starting at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.