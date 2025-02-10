Why Blake Shelton Made Adam Levine Not Turn for Braxton Garza on The Voice

Adam Levine has been diagnosed with Post Blake Shelton Trepidation. Despite being an OG Coach on The Voice, the Maroon 5 frontman is still gun shy when it comes to turning his chair around for country Artists. And Shelton's not even around.

Blake Shelton broke Adam Levine's country-loving heart too many times on The Voice

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

When Braxton Garza, a bearded Southerner with a rich voice, took the stage for his Blind Audition, one thing immediately became clear: this is a capital-C country singer. Having missed out on most country artists because they all went to Shelton in years past, Levine didn't hit his button.

"When it came to voices like yours, my heart has been broken so many times," Levine told Garza by way of apology. Maybe Levine was too confused by his new spot in Shelton's old chair.

Levine should have tried Michael Bublé's tactic instead. After just one season on The Voice (which he won), Bublé has already figured out how to get around the country Artist-to-country Coach pipeline: He used his Block to prevent Kelsea Ballerini from getting Garza and took him for himself.

RELATED: Who Is Kelsea Ballerini? All About The Voice's New Season 27 Coach

"I was so proud of myself for using that Block the right way. You think I didn’t learn from a whole season with Reba McEntire?" Bublé bragged. Garza was more than happy with the way things turned out, saying, "Michael's the man." Maybe he knows about Bublé's country phase, mullet and all.

Though she didn't have a chance to have him on her team, Ballerini still wanted to offer the Artist a piece of advice, telling him, "You have one foot in country, but it's bigger than that."

Braxton Garza on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Blake Shelton is never truly gone from The Voice

Another way Shelton still affects the Coaches is that Kelsea Ballerini has a Blake button on her chair. In the premiere episode, she demonstrated this nifty feature that plays clips of Shelton insulting Levine. "I have it for when I really need some backup," Ballerini explained.

In fact, there are four quotes: "Adam’s a big baby," "Adam…won’t shut up," "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," and "Adam’s a crappy Coach." All said with love, of course. Mostly.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Adam Levine's Return to The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.