Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

After defying the chain of command, Benson has landed in hot water on Law & Order: SVU.

Why Benson May Be Forced to Leave the Squadroom on SVU: "That Is Not Your Decision..."

As the tenacious Captain of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) commands her squad with an iron fist as one of the most successful units in the city. But could she be transferred to a different post?

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The SVU's success is in large part thanks to Benson putting in work on every single investigation. While some Captains stick back at the Precinct and only jump into the field during the most high-stakes cases, Benson has always been driven by helping victims, and she struggles to connect with survivors behind a desk.

As new NYPD Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) settled in at One Plaza, she was keen to connect with Benson as one of the most renowned Captains in her department. Tynan was impressed with Benson's case closure rate and mythic legacy within the department, but soon caught wind of Benson's deep involvement in each case.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay’s SVU Season 1 Cast Photos Are a Beautiful Blast from the Past

Tynan embraces the chain of command, so she thinks Benson would be better suited in a Chief position that could give her more power over several squads rather than just her longtime post at the Manhattan SVU. After being turned down by Benson, the tension between the Chief and Captain reached a fever pitch in SVU's Season 27 fall finale ("Showdown").

Chief Tynan thinks Benson is too involved in SVU cases

Chief Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 8. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

After Tynan pitched a promotional transfer in the Season 27 premiere and again later on, Benson graciously turned down Tynan's requests, reminding her new Chief that she belonged at the SVU because that's where she could best serve survivors.

Tynan hesitantly accepted Benson's request to stay put. However, after the pair attended an NYPD conference together, only for Benson to have to drive back to Manhattan on a case, Tynan grew perturbed by the SVU Captain's overeager presence on her squad.

Tynan later requested that Benson return to the conference for a press conference at the same time Benson was to conduct an initial interview with a victim. Benson refused to set aside the survivor in need, telling Tynan that she couldn't make it happen. Tynan was flabbergasted by Benson's defiance, returning to Manhattan with a bone to pick with the SVU Captain.

RELATED: Chris Meloni Floored Mariska Hargitay During Their SVU Audition with These 4 Words

Benson may be forcibly transferred from the SVU

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 8. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Tynan visited Benson in her office, telling the SVU Captain that she struggled to grasp the idea of the chain of command. Tynan found it unbelievable that Benson had a misunderstanding of what her job was. Benson argued her job was to help victims, end of story. Tynan reminded Benson that her job wasn't to search for evidence or interrogate suspects; it was to teach and oversee their detectives.

Tynan had started to question her supervision, so she asked Benson to reconsider her promotion to go to Police Plaza.

"So you can keep an eye on me?" Benson asked.

"So this unit can be led by a Captain who understands how to supervise," Tynan explained.

"I'm not interested," Benson shrugged, but she was trapped in a corner.

"Well, Captain, chain of command dictates that that is not your decision to make," Tynan reminded Benson as she made to leave. But Benson wasn't going down without a fight.

"So, Chief, I've been here for a very long time," Benson said. "And I've seen administrators like you come and go. I know how to do my job, and I would like very much for us to work together and do something good for this city. But you don't need to tell me how to do my job; what you need to do is stay out of my way."

Tynan was caught off guard by Benson's scathing words, but remained steadfast in her vision for Benson's future. "That is not how this works," Tynan said gravely. "Goodnight, Captain."

Will Benson be forced to leave her longtime post? SVU fans will have to wait for the Season 27 midseason premiere on January 8, 2026 to find out. In the meantime, watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Peacock.

RELATED: Ice T's "True Gamer" Status Made a Sneaky Cameo on Law & Order: SVU Season 27

Shop Law & Order merch!