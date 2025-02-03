Why Adam Levine Left The Voice and Why He Came Back for Season 27

Why did Adam Levine leave The Voice?

“I do miss it,” Levine said in 2019 after leaving the series. Still, he had a good reason to clear up his schedule, explaining, “I was constantly working for so many years, very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

It's a sentiment he reiterated to Howard Stern, saying, "I was ready to not be doing it anymore ... for a little bit. When it all naturally happened, I was like, 'OK, this feels right.' For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go. For eight-and-a-half years, I was so busy — [I] had the band, [I] had The Voice. I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show ... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them."