This article contains spoilers for the Married at First Sight Season 19 reunion, Episode 14, streaming now on Peacock .

Who's Still Together from Married at First Sight? The Biggest Reunion Bombshells

The Season 19 reunion of Married at First Sight was in no shortage of jaw-dropping reveals after all five couples showed up some shocking updates.

For the first time in Married at First Sight history, all of the Season 19 newlyweds chose to stick together on Decision Day, which is always a tear-jerking affair. After meeting at the altar and spending eight weeks together as newlyweds, the MAFS couples were asked whether or not they'd like to stay with their spouse or sign divorce papers.

Despite lingering tensions and repressed concerns rising to the surface on Decision Day, all of the Season 19 newlyweds decided they'd keep working on their relationship. But by the time the couples arrived at the reunion, everyone was divorced.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -- "The Reunion" Episode 1914 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pat, Will, Derrek, Josh, Chad -- (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock) Photo: Griffin Nagel/Peacock

A year and a half had passed between Decision Day and the Season 19 of Married at First Sight, leading to several shocking break-ups. Find out why the five Season 19 couples split, below:

Are Jalyn and Josh still married after Season 19 of Married at First Sight?

Jalyn and Josh during Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Decision Day: Yes

Reunion Reveal: Divorced

Josh and Jalyn are no longer together after breaking up three months before the emotionally-charged Season 19 reunion. It came as a shock to Jalyn, who revealed that the separation came "out of nowhere" after Josh claimed he no longer felt connected to his wife. Josh called Jalyn a "Level 2" on the adventure scale, while he was a 10, feeling that he and Jalyn failed to be on the same page in terms of their passions.

Are Chad and Belynda still married after Season 19 of Married at First Sight?

Chad and Belynda during Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Decision Day: Yes

Reunion Reveal: Divorced

Belynda said yes to staying with Chad on Decision Day with the hopes that they'd continue to work through their lingering issues. Belynda wasn't content with their intimacy levels, while Chad was triggered by the filming process of MAFS, as well as the rocky adjustments to living with Belynda's dog and his pet cat. Belynda never moved in with Chad, breaking up shortly after the experiment ended.

Are Brittany and Will still married after Season 19 of Married at First Sight?

Will and Brittany appear on Married At First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Decision Day: Yes

Reunion Reveal: Divorced

Decision Day was a doozy for Brittany and Will after he called her on the morning of the big day to let her know he planned on walking away from the relationship. Despite this holdback, Will and Brittany agreed to work on their ongoing conflicts and stay together. However, during the reunion, they revealed they broke up shortly after Decision Day, which was filmed by the MAFS crew.

After the couple left Decision Day, Will cut the cord a week later, leaving abruptly and blocking Brittany on socials. Brittany had wanted to keep fighting, so she arranged for a letter to be hand-delivered to her ex-husband. Despite their emotional rollercoaster, Brittany and Will are officially done.

Are Rhonda and Pat still married after Season 19 of Married at First Sight?

Pat and Rhonda appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 2 "Don't Mess with my Texas Wedding". Photo: Peacock

Decision Day: Yes

Reunion Reveal: Divorced

Despite an experiment defined by bickering and misunderstandings, Pat and Rhonda chose to stay together on Decision Day only to later discover that those incompatibilities would be their ruin. Nine months after Decision Day, Pat broke up with Rhonda after claiming that his physical needs weren't being met. Meanwhile, Rhonda said she felt that Pat was "very insecure" and that it was a romantic turn-off, leading to their intimacy issues and ill-fated end.

Are Meghann and Derrek still married after Season 19 of Married at First Sight?

Meghann and Derrek appear on Married At First Sight Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Peacock

Decision Day: Yes

Reunion Reveal: Divorced

Meghann and Derrek's Married at First Sight experiment was a whirlwind after they announced that Meghann had become pregnant. Meghann and Derrek approached Decision Day on a high, saying yes while getting Meghann's home ready for their future child. Not long after Decision Day, the couple received the devastating update that Meghann had miscarried.

After going through the loss of their baby, Meghann and Derrek struggled to get back on the same page through couples counseling, leading to a particularly bad altercation that led Derrek to break up with Meghann over the phone.

