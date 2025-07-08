All the Couples From Love Island USA Season 6 Who Are Still Together Today

America's favorite Love Island USA couples might be out of the villa, but they're still going strong.

If you're still thinking about the wild rollercoaster ride that was Love Island USA Season 6, and the couples that delivered countless iconic moments, you're certainly not alone. The Peacock original became the most-watched reality series of the summer and America was heavily invested in voting for their favorite Love Island USA couples as each episode aired.

Viewers definitely sensed that love was in the air because several couples from Love Island USA Season 6 are still together today and will all return to our screens in Peacock's all-new and totally different spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Read on for the latest relationship updates from the ladies of PPG and their other halves.

Which couples are still together from Love Island USA Season 6? As of Summer 2025, there are multiple couples from Love Island USA Season 6 who are still going strong today. Love Island USA Season 6's winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are still together, while the runner-ups, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, are also still a couple after leaving Fiji. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, who placed third, are also still very much an item.

Serena and Kordell "work well together"

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham appear on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

A year after winning America's hearts and $100,000, Kordell and Serena are still together. And they've been booked and busy. Beyond Love Island: Beyond the Villa, the couple has also landed many brand deals together including a Valentine's Day campaign for Savage x Fenty. And in June 2025, they starred in a series of CeraVe commercials that aired on Peacock.

Serena told Cosmopolitan that she and Kordell work really well together. "He hypes me up and makes me feel so comfortable... comfortable enough to do weird stuff!” she said. "We lowkey work well together. At least when we don’t have to look each other in the eyes, because I’ll start laughing.”

The couple often posts cute videos together on TikTok. Like in July 2025, when Serena and Kordell did a little dance that had their followers calling them "mom and dad."

Leah and Miguel "basically" live together

Miguel and Leah appear in the Season 6 finale of Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

These days, Leah and Miguel are still happily together. In a 2024 interview with People, Leah said they "live together right now, basically, at my apartment." She added that Miguel was "in the process of moving [to L.A.]" from London. Since they've moved out of the villa and got their phones back, Miguel has playfully called Leah "my wife" in TikToks, which he's said his way of calling her his "queen."

“She’s not my wife legally,” he told Us Weekly in December 2024. “We haven’t gone and got married, but for me, I just view her as my wife. When I date, I date for marriage. I don’t see any short-term things. Even though we aren’t married yet, I just view her as my woman, my second half, my wife. For me, it’s another way of putting her as my queen, my princess.”

Over the past year, Leah and Miguel have posted many cute videos together on social media, including one in July 2025 of them eating decadent cookies and another the same month of them smooching in a pool.

JaNa and Kenny have a "trip planned" for their one-year anniversary

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez on Love Island USA Season 6, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

While JaNa and Kenny live in different cities at the moment, the Love Island USA couple is still together today. In an October 2024 interview with People, JaNa said the distance "helps the heart grow fonder." The topic, however, will certainly be discussed in Beyond the Villa, as Kenny tells JaNa in the trailer, "Miguel didn't know that we were living separately, but I just mentioned we like our space."

The two are certainly in love as they both have each other's Instagram handles in their bios with a red heart emoji next to them. JaNa and Kenny have also appeared in Valentine's Day commercials together for Raising Cane's and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse.

Kenny and JaNa, who made her debut in Destination X in June 2025, often post sweet and silly videos together. In June 2025, for instance, the couple hopped on the "you better be nice" viral trend where Kenny showed off his outfit and JaNa jokingly warned everyone to be nice to her boyfriend.

The couple also revealed to Us Weekly in June 2025 that they have big plans to celebrate their first anniversary. "There’s a trip planned," Kenny said, while JaNa added, “I asked him if we could go to Italy for our one-year, so..."

The Love Island USA Season 6 cast and couples reunite in Peacock's Beyond the Villa spinoff

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Photo: Peacock

In addition to Serena, JaNa, Kenny, Leah, and Miguel, Peacock's new original spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa also stars Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington.

The Beyond the Villa trailer revealed that Kordell will indeed, appear in the reality series. Serena confirmed on social media, via Deadline, that he's not a "main cast" member due to a scheduling conflict with another project. "He’s gunna be in it with me!!! they just couldn’t announce him as part of the main cast [because] my baby booked another role,” she wrote on Snapchat in April 2025. The trailer also revealed that Nicole Jacky will appear on the Peacock spinoff.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres on Sunday, July 13 on Peacock. New episodes will then drop on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, starting on July 17.