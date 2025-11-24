Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Austin Gilbert's Twang Dazzles Crowd on "Eight Second Ride" Cover | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Mindy Miller Croons Ode to Her Grandparents with "In Color" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Mindy Miller Croons Ode to Her Grandparents with "In Color" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Who’s Left on The Voice 2025 After Knockouts? Every Team, Broken Down

Every round, the competition gets tougher on The Voice. In the Blinds, it's all about giving people chances. In the Battles, the Coaches have Steals and Saves to give Artists second chances. But then come the Knockouts, when teams are literally cut in half. And the Playoffs see them cut down even more! But before we get there, let's take a look at where things stand currently...

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan have each assembled strong benches of contenders as they move forward. McEntire, true to her country roots, found some diamonds in the rough, scooping up 1-Chair Turns who turned out to be phenomenal performers. Bublé got some of the most unique Artists, while Snoop Dogg recruited belters with amazing natural talents. As the youngest Coach, Horan's team might be the most energetic and eclectic, with plenty to prove.

As for who has the best chance of winning, that's still anyone's guess. Bublé and Horan are both undefeated two-time champions, but with talent like this on the show, anything could happen, and it's all up to the viewers who hold the power in their hands when casting the final votes in December. These are the Artists still left on the teams...

Team Bublé

Rob Cole

Rob Cole appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

He may not have gotten any chair turns during Season 25, but Cole came back better than ever, and he's headed to the Playoffs!

Jazz McKenzie

Jazz Mckenzie appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

McKenzie's incredible natural talent has earned her the distinction of being called one of the frontrunners by her Coach.

Trinity

Trinity appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Trinity's power has been on display ever since her Blind Audition, when she managed to pull off a four-person song all by herself.

Max Chambers

Max Chambers appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

The teen singer got Bublé's Mic Drop thanks to his spirited performance of a Stevie Wonder number.

RELATED: Every Artist Who Got a Mic Drop During The Voice Knockouts

Team Niall

Ava Nat

Ava Nat appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Nat's soaring "Hopelessly Devoted" in the Knockouts earned her a spot in the Playoffs and a legion of fans.

Aiden Ross

Aiden Ross appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

"The way you sing, the way you handle that record, you sound like you could win The Voice, and that’s no cap. That’s just real talk," Snoop Dogg told Ross after a particularly strong performance.

Kirbi

Kirbi appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Kirbi's been one to watch since she arrived to belt "God Only Knows."

Dek of Hearts

Dylan Kelly, Emily Clapp, and Kollin Baile appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

The Team Niall Mic Drop winners are one of the only groups to make it onto The Voice, but the most shocking thing about them is that they chose Horan over Reba!

Team Reba

Peyton Kyle

Peyton Kyle appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Kyle is a singer-songwriter from Gainesville, Georgia.

Ryan Mitchell

Ryan Mitchell appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Mitchell has already made Voice history as the recipient of the first-ever Carson Callback!

Aubrey Nicole

Aubrey Nicole appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Nicole reduced everyone to tears when she sang "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," Martina McBride's ode to cancer survivors and those who care for them.

Aaron Nichols

Aaron Nichols appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Bublé predicted Nichols and McEntire would win The Voice together.

RELATED: NBC's 2026 Midseason Schedule Has Been Revealed: Here's What Shows Are Coming

Team Snoop

Toni Lorene

Toni Lorene appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

When Toni Lorene hit this whistle note? Her Coach couldn't have been prouder.

Mindy Miller

Mindy Miller appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

The Nashville-based singer is having the time of her life playing guitar on The Voice.

Ralph Edwards

Ralph Edwards appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

His rendition of an Ed Sheeran song made Edwards another frontrunner.

Yoshihanaa

Yoshihanna appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

She got Snoop's Mic Drop for a very simple reason: Her pipes are just incredible.