SNL's December Hosts Include a First-Timer and Two Major Fan Favorites [DETAILS]

The show's 2025 Christmas episode is set to be truly thrillifying, as Galinda would say.

Saturday Night Live has just announced one very festive lineup for Season 51's December shows. One might even call it thrillifying.

Three incredible Host and Musical Guest combos will grace the Studio 8H stage to close out 2025, including two fan-favorites and a rising star. You already know about Melissa McCarthy's triumphant return — check out who else to expect next month below.

Melissa McCarthy hosts with Musical Guest Dijon on December 6

Melissa McCarthy is set to host for her first time in eight years when the show returns from its Thanksgiving hiatus.

Melissa McCarthy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The two-time Academy Award nominee last hosted on May 13, 2017 with Musical Guest Haim. But she did make an unforgettable cameo during Martin Short's Season 50 Christmas episode, inducting him into the Five-Timers Club and making Chloe Fineman break during the "Parking Lot Altercation" sketch.

Every episode McCarthy has hosted has been Emmy-nominated, and she won for the honor in 2017.

Dijon is making his Musical Guest debut. He’s currently nominated for two Grammy Awards and is on tour in support of his 2025 Baby album. This year, Dijon also acted alongside Haim member Alana Haim and legendary SNL writer Jim Downey in the Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another.

Josh O'Connor hosts SNL with Musical Guest Lily Allen on December 13

Josh O’Connor is set to make his SNL hosting debut on December 13. The Emmy winner stars in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and co-stars with Season 50 Host Paul Mescal in The History of Sound.

Josh O'Connor at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Lily Allen attends the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 3, 2025. Photo: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images; Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

This will be Lily Allen's second time as Musical Guest, having last performed on February 3, 2007. The English Grammy-nominated artist just released her much talked-about fifth album, West End Girl.

Ariana Grande is hosting SNL's Christmas show with Musical Guest Cher

Do you [Cher voice] be-lie-eee-ve the Christmas show lineup!?

Ariana Grande will host Saturday Night Live for her third time on December 20. The Academy Award-nominated and Grammy winning actress, singer, and ace celebrity impressionist stars as Galinda in Wicked: For Good, in theaters November 21.

Grande last hosted in Season 50 (watch her sketches here), and she was Musical Guest for her third time in Season 49. She's good pals with Season 51 cast member and Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, but it's safe to say Grande's an all-around friend to the show.

Ariana Grande speaks onstage as Universal Pictures presents a special "Wicked For Good" Q&A at Saban Media Center on November 15, 2025 in North Hollywood, California; Cher poses with the award during the Bambi Awards 2025 at Bavaria Studios on November 13, 2025 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures; Isa Foltin/Philip Morris via Getty Images

Grande welcomed Stevie Nicks as her Musical Guest in Season 50, and she pairs up with another icon for the holiday episode. The one and only Cher will be Musical Guest for the second time, following her first appearance in 1987. The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winner’s autobiography, Cher: The Memoir is currently available in paperback.

Cher's excellent SNL performance of "I Found Someone" appears in Questlove's six-minute mashup in the opening of his Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music documentary, which is now streaming on Peacock.

