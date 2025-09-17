Who Won The Voice in 2024? Seasons 25 & 26 Winners

The Voice is gearing up from its Season 28 premiere on Monday, September 22. Yes, you read that correctly: Season 28. That means we've had 28 sets of Coaches over the years — and 28 winners.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Well, right now, we only have 27 winners. The 28th winner will be crowned during The Voice's season finale later this year. That person will enter a lineage of top-notch vocalists that span genres and styles. From rockers like Huntley (Season 24) to country crooners like Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22), The Voice winners are all remarkable talents who share a deep passion for music. The two Artists who took home wins in 2024 are no exception to this.

The Voice aired two seasons in 2024: Season 25 in the spring and Season 26 in the fall. And the winners from both seasons are incredible additions to the show's legacy. Read more about them, below.

RELATED: John Legend's Daughter Esti Had the Cutest Reaction Watching Her "Daddy" Sing on TV

The Voice winners from 2024: Seasons 25 and 26

Asher HaVon wins The Voice during the Live Finale Part 2, Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Asher HaVon won The Voice Season 25 in spring 2024. Reba McEntire was HaVon's Coach. "Mama Reba, you saw me in my darkest moments, tossing and turning in a nightmare, and you woke me up," HaVon wrote on Instagram about McEntire. "You reminded me of the incredible gift that God has given me and encouraged me to 'STAY WOKE.' Working with you week after week opened my eyes to a world I had never imagined."

HaVon continued, "From your simple advice — like telling me to eat watermelon because you could hear in my voice that I wasn’t drinking enough water in Los Angeles — to the monumental lessons on commanding the stage and telling a story through my eyes and voice, your guidance has been invaluable. You often reminded me that this is a business, and it should be treated as such. Your lessons will live on inside me forever! As a token of my appreciation, I dedicate this song to you. You are truly my angel on earth, and I love you so much!"

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Sofronio Vasquez won The Voice Season 26 in fall 2024. Michael Bublé was his Coach. "He could bend the songs to his will as an interpreter," Bublé told NBC Insider about why he responded to Vasquez as a vocalist. "That told me about what kind of Artist that we had. And that's artistry. There's a lot of people that can sound like anybody that they're singing a song of, but it's different when you can make it yours, and you can bend it to your will. And that's when the great ones become the great ones. And I knew."