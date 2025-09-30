On Brand Contestants Dreamed Up Must-Have Dunkin' Merch in Series Premiere

Find out which contestant stood out the most in Episode 1 — and which item earned placement in actual Dunkin' locations.

Raise your hand if you're craving coffee and donuts after the series premiere of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

The first episode of NBC's new competition show was all about Dunkin', the iconic, New England-born quick service restaurant known for its sweet morning staples and tasty Munchkins. After a brief introduction by their new boss Jimmy Fallon and Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John, the 10 new employees of the On Brand agency — aka the contestants — met up at a Dunkin' location to receive their first assignment.

Fallon made a dramatic entrance in a giant donut car, naturally, before handing the reins to Dunkin' president Scott Murphy and CMO Jill Nelson, who explained the episode's challenge.

"We are the global leader in coffee and donuts," Murphy told On Brand's competitors. "What many people don't know is we've got great breakfast also."

"We want you to help us promote our breakfast meal deal," said Nelson. "It's a medium hot or iced coffee, a delicious beacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, crispy hash browns, all for $6."

Requesting ideas that are "bold and authentically Dunkin'," Murphy and Nelson revealed that they'd actually launch the winning campaign in select locations.

The contestants had just one hour to come up with their pitches before presenting them to Murphy and Nelson. It was our first opportunity to see them in action, so no pressure at all!

On Brand's 10 contestants pitched Dunkin' — but a few ideas had (donut) holes

Mahiri Takai, a former pastor turned marketer from Dallas, kicked things off with "Brunch in a Box," featuring markers and coloring book-style packaging. Dunkin' president Murphy admitted that while he loved the bold look of the box, he disliked the "brunch" aspect because Dunkin' is fast while brunch is slow.

Ryan Winn appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1 "Dunkin Donuts". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Up next was Ryan Winn, the young owner of his own Nashville agency, who pitched a "power pail" aimed at "doers" and blue collar workers, which clearly appealed to the Dunkin' execs.

Dr. Raj Srivastava, the marketing professor, pitched a play on the "America runs on Dunkin'" slogan, and travel journalist Lauren Karwoski made the mistake of incorporating "Duh!" into her F1-themed campaign. Murphy warned that some people might find that word offensive.

Bianca Fernandez, currently creative director of a skincare brand owned by actress Lili Reinhart, impressed the team with her spy-themed "Breakfast Handl'd," though Murphy was wary of all-black packaging.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Scott Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, and Bozoma Saint John appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Contestant Sabrina was excited about a "Munch Box"

A few contestants stood out in ways that they might not have intended. Honky-tonk bar emcee BT Hale went with "the galaxy runs on Dunkin'," featuring a plot to kidnap our leader (Ben Affleck?), but chose to do it by dressing and speaking as an alien and offering a strange impression of Affleck. Nelson let him down gently.

BT went bold, but it was Sabrina Burke, the 55 year-old momager and former real estate broker who really raised eyebrows with her idea for a "Munch Box" (inspired by the name of Dunkin's signature donut hole, of course).

"Get it? Munchkin box? Munch box?" she said. "It just works."

Sabrina admitted she had no other name ideas and just "stopped right there" because she loved it so much, which is when Dunkin' CMO Nelson gently suggested she rethink that name.

Which On Brand Dunkin' campaign made it into stores?

After the pitches, Murphy and Nelson announced that they were most impressed by Ryan's "Power Pail" and Bianca's "Breakfast Handl'd" ideas.

Sabrina Burke, Bozoma Saint John, Jimmy Fallon, and Mahiri Takai appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Bianca's Dunkin' merch included an orange magic 8 ball

The rest of the contestants were divided into teams with Ryan and Bianca as creative leads, tasked with impressing a long line of customers at a Dunkin' store as proof of concept. At one counter, Bianca and her team (Azhelle Wade, Elijah Bennett, BT Hale, and Dr. Raj Srivastava) promoted "Breakfast Handl'd" with a custom Dunkin' Magic 8 Ball and the tagline "Dunkin' decides."

At the other counter, Ryan and his team (Lauren Karwoski, Mahiri Takai, Pyper Bleu, and Sabrina Burke) were offering "power pails for doers," now targeted to a wider demographic, with vintage-themed lunch pails as their merch.

The customers clearly preferred one concept over the other, but Nelson and Murphy were impressed by both.

Bianca Fernandez appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1 "Dunkin Donuts". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

So who won the first episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon?

Ryan Winn. His "Power Pail" was praised for its simplicity, and customers were drawn to its relatability and cute packaging.

A man appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1 "Dunkin Donuts". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Who got sent home after the first episode of On Brand? No one was sent home in the premiere.

As Ryan Winn celebrated being named Innovator of the Week and having his concept soon introduced in stores, Fallon announced that no one would be going home this episode.

The question of who will go home is still up in the air — pun intended: the On Brand agency's next client is Southwest Airlines. Watch On Brand Episode 2 on Friday, October 3 at 8/7c, streaming next-day on Peacock.