Who Won the 2025 Ryder Cup - the U.S. or Europe? Everything to Know

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup is in the books — and the intensely competitive golf event (broadcast on NBC, USA, and Peacock) once again gave sports fans plenty of things to talk about come Monday morning. For the 45th time, the top golfers in the United States faced off with Europe's best in a biennial tournament with nothing on the line except for bragging rights — and one gorgeous trophy, of course.

Here's everything you should know about the results of the 2025 Ryder Cup, which wrapped up on Sunday, September 28, from Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Who won the 2025 Ryder Cup? Team Europe defeated Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe plays his shot from the third tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. Photo: Michael Reaves/PGA of America/Getty Images

Despite a stacked roster that included stars like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas, the United States failed in its bid to win the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe won the 2025 edition of the tournament on the back of stellar play by stars like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Tommy Fleetwood.

What was the score of the Ryder Cup? Team Europe beat Team USA by a score of 15–13 in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The win marked Europe's second-straight victory, beating their American counterparts 16.5–11.5 in 2023.

Who won the 2025 Nicklaus-Jacklin Award?

Tommy Fleetwood of Europe watches his tee shot on the second hole during the morning foursomes on day two of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile/Getty Images

The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award, given to the player "who best embodies the true spirit of the event while displaying a commitment to playing with integrity and making better decisions on and off the course," was awarded to Team Europe's Fleetwood.

After being awarded the prestigious accolade, Fleetwood spoke about the gravity of the moment, calling it "very cool."

"When you play in a team event like this you don't necessarily set out to win individual awards, but to focus on playing the right way and make the right decisions when it matters most," he explained. "But to be acknowledged like this, winning an award that is named after such legends as Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and in some way follow in their footsteps, is very cool."

When and where is the 2027 Ryder Cup?

Talk about home-field advantage — in less than two years, Team Europe will defend its title on its home turf.

The 2027 Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 13-19, 2027, and will take place at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.