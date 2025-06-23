The 2024-2025 NBA season is officially over, so let's take a look at who won it all.

The 2024-2025 NBA season is now in the books, after a thrilling playoff run which culminated in an NBA Finals showdown between the Western Conference Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Eastern Conference Champions, the Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder came into the series as clear favorites, after a dominant regular season run and impressive playoff play, but the Pacers refused to be counted out. After a string of come-from-behind wins throughout the playoffs, they held on to force a thrilling Game 7 with the Thunder on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

So, with this NBA season officially over, and the countdown now officially on until the NBA returns home to NBC for the 2025/26 season (and beyond), let's take a look at who took home the 2024/2025 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy!

Who won the 2025 NBA Finals?

The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate winning the 2025 NBA Championship after the game against the Indiana Pacers during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 22, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

When the game clock ran down on Sunday night's Game 7, the Thunder were already celebrating, maintaining a double-digit lead over the Pacers throughout the fourth quarter on their way to the first NBA title for the franchise since 1979, back when they were still the Seattle SuperSonics.

But it didn't always look so certain. The first half was a close game all the way, despite the Thunder's home court advantage and an injury to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in the first quarter. With Haliburton out for the rest of the game, watching from the locker room, Pascal Siakam and the rest of the Pacers had to fight even harder to maintain their position in the game, and for a while it looked like they might hold.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is awarded the Bill Russell 2025 Finals MVP after the game against the Indiana Pacers during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 22, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Then, in the third quarter, the Thunder started to create distance. Led by 2024-2025 league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder launched a run that saw them ultimately outscore the Pacers by 14 points in the third, setting up a lead for the fourth quarter that they were able to maintain despite a valiant effort from the Pacers. It helped, of course, that the Thunder were able to land more than 20 takeaways from the Pacers, converting them to points with efficiency.

By the game's final minutes, it was clear what the result would be. Thunder fans erupted, Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded the NBA Finals MVP trophy, and the celebration continued well into the night in Oklahoma City. Now, we look ahead to the 2025-2026 season, and what could be the start of a Thunder dynasty in years to come.

When will the NBA return to NBC? For the first time in more than two decades, NBA action will return to NBC this fall, with games kicking off in October 2025. Fans will be able to watch live Monday night games streaming exclusively on Peacock, followed by Tuesday primetime games live on NBC and Peacock. Then, in 2026 at the close of football season, NBC will debut Sunday Night Basketball, a brand-new broadcast featuring key NBA matchups every weekend.

