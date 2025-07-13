Who Is Winning Love Island USA Tonight? Live Finale Updates (SPOILERS)

Four couples remain, but who will take home the $100,000 prize? Nic and Olandria, Amaya and Bryan, Huda and Chris, or Iris and Pepe?

After six weeks, 30 islanders, two villas in Fiji, and countless makeout sessions, Love Island USA Season 7 is coming to a close. The epic summer finale is streaming tonight, July 13 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

After the previous episode's reveal of America's vote, which saw Ace and Chelley dumped from the island, four couples remain: Nic and Olandria, Amaya and Bryan, Iris and Pepe, and Huda and Chris. This means that no original couples who paired up during the premiere made it to the final — a rarity for the show. In fact, a majority of the remaining islanders arrived in the villa as bombshells. The only OGs remaining are Nic, Olandria, and Huda.

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa

So, who will be the winners and take home the $100,000? Of course, that comes down to the viewers, who used the Love Island USA app to vote for their favorite couple to win Season 7. The results will be revealed in a matter of hours, and as events unfold during the episode, NBC Insider will provide live spoilers right here.

Check back at 9:00 p.m. ET for up-to-the-minute updates.

Who won Love Island USA Season 7?

We don't have that answer just yet. In the meantime, take a look back at the journeys of each couple in the Top 4.

The Top 4 couples

Nic and Olandria

Olandria Carthen and Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Depending on who you ask, this is either the couple you predicted from the beginning or never saw coming. While the friends and OGs expressed attraction to each other and exchanged frequent smooches during challenges, they spent the majority of their time in Fiji focused on other connections. Olandria was coupled up with Taylor until Casa Amor, and Nic (for the most part) was all in on Cierra, even closing it off with the content creator and becoming exclusive.

However, Nic and Olandria's brief and flirty exchanges in the beginning of the season were enough for a passionate group of #Nicolandria shippers to root for their coupling. They got their wish when both were dumped from Casa Amor, only to be brought back and given the choice to recouple or walk away from the show. They recoupled, shared a passionate out-of-challenge kiss, only to conclude they were better off as friends.

RELATED: All the Couples From Love Island USA Season 6 Who Are Still Together Today

But fate had other ideas. Taylor found a stronger connection with Clarke, while Cierra left the villa, leaving both Nic and Olandria single. With just days until the finale they recoupled again as friends, and with both realizing all paths lead to each other, they admitted there may be something more between them.

Amaya and Bryan

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 31. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

While she's now known to Love Island fans as their beloved Amaya Papaya, soon after the nurse entered the villa Day 5, her journey became turbulent. A union with Ace quickly went sour just minutes after they coupled up, leading to frequent arguments. She then found a connection with Austin, but it became clear they were also incompatible.

It was Casa Amor that changed everything for Amaya. She met and connected with model Zak, and all seemed like it was going in the right direction when she brought him back to the main villa. But his true feelings fully came to light during the mailbox twist, which saw all her past connections air out their grievances with how she handled their relationships. Thankfully, Casa bombshell Bryan came to a tearful Amaya's defense, which laid the groundwork for a beautiful new connection. Bryan expressed that he didn't want Amaya to change and loved that she was unapologetically herself.

A night in the hideaway the week before the finale sealed the deal for the pair, and it's been smooth sailing ever since.

Huda and Chris

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

The toxic cycle that was Huda and Jeremiah's relationship led to Huda nearly being dumped from Fiji multiple times in the first half of the season. But when the pair broke up and Jeremiah was dumped from the Island, it made way for a newly single Huda to approach her journey on Love Island a bit differently.

Huda and Chris connected in Casa Amor, and it was immediately clear that the mature and even-keeled professional basketball player added some calm to Huda's chaotic, drama-filled experience on the show. All was going well (Chris even "folded" and the pair got intimate) but the baby challenge and a PDA-shy Huda brought cracks to the surface.

Unresolved issues with communication led to tension in their romance, and they no longer seemed like a solid couple. When Chris' mom and sister visited during family day, he was reassured that his loved ones supported he and Huda's relationship. But will it be enough to get them back on track?

Pepe and Iris

Iris Kendall, Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

It was ironically heartbreak that brought these bombshells together. On Day 9 they entered the villa alongside Jalen, setting out on their own separate journeys.

Pepe had an intense connection with Hannah, but just as they were becoming closer, she left Fiji following a controversial dumping. Pepe was forced to quickly move on during Casa and found a connection with Gracyn. However, the mailbox challenge made one thing clear: Pepe was not over Hannah, and his relationship with Gracyn did not compare. He broke things off with the model and she was soon eliminated during a massive dumping in Episode 27.

RELATED: How to Find and Listen to Every Song You Hear on Love Island USA

As for Iris, it took her a bit longer to find a connection. She entered into a friendship couple with Jeremiah on the heels of his breakup with Huda, but was left single once he was dumped. Enter TJ, whom she shared a kiss with the night he entered the villa with Andreina. They were going in the right direction, but then Casa Amor hit just a couple days into their romance. Despite the brevity of their connection, both stayed loyal and remained coupled up following Casa.

For the few days they were together, Iris and TJ were one of the few strong couples in the villa. Then, he was eliminated in the same massive dumping as Gracyn. Already best friends, Pepe and Iris found comfort with each other after both losing incredibly strong connections. Their friendship quickly led to something more.

Despite their short coupling, things have been blissful and drama-free for the couple — and they can't keep their hands off each other.