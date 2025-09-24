AGT Makes History With Its Season 20 Winner! See Who Just Won (DETAILS)

AGT's milestone season has officially come to a close, and there's yet another winner of the $1 million.

It's been four months of inspiring, intense, and wild competition, but we have our winner. The champion of Season 20, the 2025 winner of America's Got Talent has been crowned. Judges Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Mel B. asked and America answered. Here's who is taking home the $1 million prize.

Who won America's Got Talent Season 20?

The winner of the 20th anniversary season of AGT is Jessica Sanchez!

The 30-year-old first competed on AGT during its debut season 20 years ago when she was just 10 years old and auditioned with Celine Dion's "I Surrender." A young Sanchez advanced to the Semifinals via a wildcard, but was eliminated. Two decades later she returned to the show, and in an America's Got Talent first, she performed while pregnant throughout the season. She's currently 9 months along and expecting a daughter later this fall. She and her husband plan to name the little one, Eliana.

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 20 “The Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in," she wrote in the caption of a September 14 Instagram post. "I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Jessica Sanchez's journey on AGT 20

The performance that ultimately clenched Sanchez the win was her rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 2024 hit, "Die With a Smile." The duet spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Sanchez put her own thunderous spin on the ballad, with a powerful belt that has now become her signature.

'"It's perfection. You look like a little pregnant angel," Vergara said. "I mean, you look beautiful, your voice, I've never heard anything like that."

Mel B. added, "I feel like every time that you sing, you kind of bring us into your world more and more. You give us more emotion, more passion. The one thing I can say about you is no matter what song you sing, your vocals are just flawless and pitch perfect every single time. And I wanna thank you, and your baby's gonna thank you, you've kept the baby in all this time."

Mandel remarked that she was "the best act of the night," and Cowell remarked that there was "an extra 10% from you," while also noting, “Actually, there are two of you. So it’s like a duo.”

Sanchez auditioned for Season 20 with Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and earned Vergara's Golden Buzzer, automatically advancing her to the Quarterfinal.

Jessica Sanchez performs on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Throughout the years I kind of fell out of love of music because I was really young and I was so swayed but what everyone wanted me to be, who they wanted me to be," she said at the time. "Maybe it took me 20 years, but I know exactly who I am, I know exactly what I want. I’m excited to be back."

At the Quarterfinals and 8 months pregnant, she sang Alex Warren's hit "Ordinary" despite being hesitant to perform in the first place.

"I take pride in what I do on stage, and I didn’t want to let my belly affect that, so I was super happy I was able to deliver," she said.

She advanced via America's Vote to the Semifinal where she took on “Golden Hour” by JVKE. She gained enough America's Votes to advance in the Top 6 for the week, taking her to the Final, ultimately winning the $1 million grand prize.

All 10 of the Finalists deserve amazing careers

In addition to Sanchez, the live finale featured performances from nine other mega-talented Acts who deserve your attention. There was Mama Duke, the rapper whose feel-good tunes became instant earworms, dance group Team Recycled, and the Leo High School Choir, an all-boys singing group from Chicago.

Singer Jourdan Blue's soaring, emotional vocals were unforgettable, while Sirca Marea's aerial Act was as dangerous as it was sexy. LightWire combined technology and dance, Chris Turner combined rap, improv and comedy, and Steve Ray Ladson combined Country, Bluegrass and Funk. And did you forget about the backflipping Spanglish rapper Micah Palace? We sure didn't.

Terry Crews and the judges appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 22 "The Final". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

