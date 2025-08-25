The Winner of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Has Been Revealed

"I never would have thought as a 7-year-old watching the TV show that I would one day be the champion," the Season 17 winner said.

After a summer of euphoric buzzer slams and heart-wrenching wipeouts, Kai Beckstand was crowned the Season 17 champion of American Ninja Warrior.

Beckstrand has been an ANW fan favorite for years, carving out a legacy as one of the show's brightest young stars thanks to his speed, explosive power, and unshakeable determination. From his standout performances on ANW Junior to his impressive showings on the main stage alongside his father, fellow Ninja Brian Beckstrand, he has been at the center of Ninja Nation since his early teens. Fans have witnessed the 19-year-old firefighter's growth into a polished force to be reckoned with on the course, and he brought that unrivaled agility to ANW's latest season.

The Season 17 finale — along with its new, adrenaline-fueled head-to-head races — proved to be one of the most nail-biting conclusions yet, but Beckstrand soared through each stage of the bracket and landed on top. NBC Insider caught up with Beckstrand following his triumphant victory, and he opened up about the joy of achieving his dream.

Check out the full chat, below:

Kai Beckstrand reflects on his "surreal" Season 17 ANW victory

Kai Beckstrand on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 11. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

NBC Insider: Congrats on an incredible Season 17 run! What was going through your head when you became the Season 17 champion?

Kai Beckstrand: The first thing that went through my head was just how surreal the whole feeling was. That last and final run, being able to race against somebody like [Noah Meunier] and know that I had completed the course and had that final buzzer hit — just a super surreal feeling. [I grew up] watching the show and always dreamt about even competing on the show, so being able to compete to that level and be able to be the Season 17 champion was pretty incredible.

How did you prepare yourself for this season?

Beckstrand: I knew it was 'gonna be racing, so I changed my training style a little bit. Instead of training more for that all-around aspect of Ninja and training for a Stage 3-style obstacle course, I flipped and focused mainly on just the speed aspect of Ninja. For me, it was definitely a lot of speed coursework, setting up courses, and running it over and over again to get that overall fastest time... And then also a little bit of side-by-side racing, but not a crazy amount of that.

How did your father [fellow Ninja familiar face Brian Beckstrand] react to your victory?

Beckstrand: [The win is] a proud dad moment for him, I would say. Especially having me and my brother both competing in that same elite eight category. So to have both of us [succeed] and then eventually have me winning the whole thing, I think he's just super proud, a proud dad moment for him.

For the younger or aspiring Ninjas watching at home, what’s your biggest piece of advice?

Beckstrand: I definitely gotta say the biggest piece of advice is just gonna be that consistency. I never would have thought as a 7-year-old watching the TV show that I would one day be the champion. I knew that I wanted to compete in it. I wanted to do my best, but I didn't think that becoming that champion was ever going to be a realistic possibility.

