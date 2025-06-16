Who Went Home Last Night on Love Island USA? (DUMPING SPOILER)

Last night's episode of Love Island USA might've set a new record for the number of tears shed during a recoupling.

Nobody could have anticipated that truly wild twist Ariana Madix threw at the Islanders during last night's episode of Love Island USA.

The Season 7 cast certainly had some fun with Paige DeSorbo from Bravo's Summer House during that lumberjack challenge. And, ahead of the June 15 episode, some of the Islanders wasted no time getting to know the newest bombshells. As you might expect, there were plenty of chats and one especially steamy kiss in the villa's new speakeasy, but the Islanders and viewers at home had no idea what would happen at the latest recoupling.

Read on to find out what happened last night on Love Island USA, below.

Who went home last night on Love Island USA? (June 15) The villa said goodbye to Charlie Georgiou when his fellow Islanders voted him off during last night's episode of Love Island USA. The 27-year-old model from the UK had been in a bit of love triangle with his main connection, Hannah Fields, and new bombshell, Jose "Pepe" Garcia. And while Hannah and Charlie's connection felt like it was walking on thin ice for a hot minute, they ultimately had a heart-to-heart about their feelings for each other. And this happened right before Ariana revealed the Islanders would actually have no say in how this recoupling would go down.

Hannah Fields and Charlie Georgiou on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 10. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

"Well, I've got some news for you," Ariana said. "Tonight there will be a recoupling but this recoupling is different to anything we've done before."

"We just sorted it, we just made it," Charlie whispered to Hannah, who assured him "it's fine, we're gonna be fine."

"America has been voting on who the new bombshells [Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Iris Kendall, and Jalen Brown] should couple up with," Ariana revealed, making everyone's jaws drop and gasp. "So tonight, three couples will be broken up, leaving three people single and vulnerable."



And one of those couples was Charlie and Hannah. Ariana revealed that America had voted for Pepe to couple up with Hannah, who was visibly surprised by the decision and at a loss for words.

Pepe, who'd been seriously flirty with Hannah since his bombshell arrival, said that while he didn't expect it to happen this way, he was "definitely happy" about the vote.

As for Charlie, he said he'd "been better" before he instantly became single. "Me and Hannah just had an amazing conversation and I just got to know a side of her that I hadn't got to know," he told Ariana. "Who knows what happens now but I'm just happy we got to have that conversation, whatever happens."

This recoupling delivered even more jaw-dropping moments when Ariana revealed that America had voted for Olandria Carthen to couple up with Jalen, breaking up her and Taylor Williams. Viewers also voted for Jeremiah Brown to couple up with Iris, making Huda Mustafa single and vulnerable.

And after all of those shocking twists, Ariana then revealed that the Islanders would have to vote for one person to go home that night — and literally no one took that well. After many, many tears, Charlie ultimately received the most votes and was told he had to leave the villa. Hannah then broke down in tears and sobbed as she hugged Charlie goodbye.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

It looks like even more emotion-fueled moments and drama are in store for Monday night's episode, which you can watch at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All-new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air every day, except Wednesday.