Who Went Home on Love Island Tonight? (Season 7, Episode 34 SPOILERS)

The family and friends episode marked Season 7's final dumping, and it comes right before the final.

After a whirlwind summer, Love Island USA Season 7 is finally coming to an end. With the finale just two days away — streaming Sunday, July 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT — the winning couple will soon be crowned.

However, in order to make it to the final, the Top 4 had to be revealed. And it all went down in Season 7, Episode 34 where we saw the remaining five couples all together for one last time: Ace and Chelley, Huda and Chris, Nic and Olandria, Pepe and Iris, and Amaya and Bryan. They were each reunited with their friends and families while also getting to know the loved ones of their partners. At the end of the night, all 10 Islanders came together for a wholesome family meal, but dinner ended on a sour note when a text revealed one couple would be dumped from the villa.

So, who packed their bags on Love Island USA? Find out below.

Chelley Bissainthe, Ace Green, Nic Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, Bryan Arenales, Amaya Espinal, Chris Seeley, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 33. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Who went home tonight on Love Island USA?

Chelley and Ace got the least votes from America, and were therefore dumped from the island tonight.

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Green on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Who are the Top 4 couples going to the Season 7 finale?

This means that the Top 4 couples to vote for in the finale are:

Iris and Pepe

Nic and Olandria

Huda and Chris

Amaya and Bryan

How to vote for your favorite couple to make it to the final

Following the 90-minute long episode, the vote officially opened via the Love Island USA app beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. Voting will remain open for four hours, closing at 2:30 a.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT. Fans must be 18 or over to be able to vote.

When is the Love Island USA finale?

The Season 7 final will begin streaming at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 13 — exclusively on Peacock. And if you're worried about Love Island withdrawals, don't worry. The Season 6 spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, premieres directly after the finale featuring the stars of last summer: JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington.