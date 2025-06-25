Casa Amor week on Love Island USA is known for throwing plenty of curveballs at the Islanders.

The Love Island USA Dumping No One Saw Coming: Who Went Home Last Night? (RECAP)

Now that Love Island USA Season 7 is in the thick of Casa Amor week, complete with a bunch of new bombshells in Fiji, viewers at home know to brace themselves. Islanders are bound to encounter some unexpected shake-ups and shocking recouplings, all while fans are left reeling after one of this season's most jaw-dropping cliffhangers yet.

Spoilers for Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 20 are ahead.

Earlier this week, Ariana Madix announced that Love Island USA had new Casa Amor rules this time around. At the very beginning of the infamously steamy week, nearly all of the Islanders were in brand new couples with a bombshell.

"Think of it as starting from scratch," Ariana explained. "Brand new couples, brand new relationships, and everyone gets a second chance at love. Because when everyone returns to the villa — yes, everyone will be returning this year — there will be some very big decisions to make for all of you."

With that in mind, no one could have expected that two OG Islanders would be dumped during last night's episode.

Huda Mustafa, JD Dodard, Olandria Carthen, Zak Srakaew, and Amaya Espinal during Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 20. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Who went home last night on Love Island USA? (Season 7, Episode 20) Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe were both sent home during Season 7, Episode 20 of Love Island USA. Both Islanders had been coupled with a new bombshell, but were left single and vulnerable when their new connections chose to be with someone else. While Zak Srakaew had originally coupled up with Olandria during the first day at Casa Amor, he decided to recouple with Amaya Espinal. Back at the Villa, Nic had been in a couple with Clarke Carraway, who chose to recouple with Taylor Williams.

The news came as a shock to all of their fellow Islanders, who broke down in tears, as many of them had been at the villa with each other since Day 1. Olandria told the girls to hug Taylor, who she'd been in a couple with before Casa Amor. "We'll find each other, trust me," she said. "Me and Taylor will find our way back to each other, it's okay. I will get my cowboy."

"This is truly the hardest goodbye," Huda Mustafa said through tears in a confessional. "It just doesn't feel real. She's truly been just everything to everyone ... She did not deserve to go."

The guys' goodbyes were equally tearful and emotional. "It sucks when the people you started this with are leaving the Villa," Ace Greene said after Nic was told he had 30 minutes to pack his bags. "It was extremely hard to say goodbye."

Olandria and Nic's journey on Love Island USA ended with a shocking cliffhanger

Olandria Carthen during Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 20. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA left fans on one heck of a cliffhanger after two of the most emotional dumpings yet. Just as Nic was walking out of the villa with his luggage, Olandria pulled up in a black car during the last few moments of the episode.

"Quick, hurry up! Get in!" she yelled to him. "Nic, c'mon on, hurry!"

"What are you doing here?" Nic said with shock as he ran to Olandria and hopped in the car.

With that shocking twist, it appears that Olandria and Nic's journey on Love Island USA isn't quite over just yet.

