Who Went Home First on Love Island USA? (DUMPING SPOILER)

The Islanders weren't ready for Love Island USA's first recoupling of the season, and neither were we.

After we've gotten to know the OG Islanders and have seen how the new bombshells are ready to shake things up, especially after that jaw-dropping baseball challenge, Love Island USA Season 7 has officially said goodbye to its first Islander.

Host Ariana Madix revealed during the June 8 episode that the Islanders were about to go through their first recoupling of the season, meaning someone would be leaving the villa. And it was certainly an emotional reveal, filled with tearful goodbyes. Find out what happened last night on Love Island USA, below.

Who went home first on Love Island USA? Belle-A Walker became the first Islander to leave the villa. Brought in as one of this season's OG Islanders, the 22-year-old barista from Honolulu, Hawaii was dumped by Nick Vansteenberghe on Day 6. Torn between Belle-A and bombshell Cierra Ortega, Nick ultimately chose to couple up with Cierra during Sunday night's episode. It was certainly an emotional moment for the Islanders, with Belle-A and Cierra hugging each other as Nick revealed his decision and Huda Mustafa breaking down in tears.

The women of Love Island USA Season 7 line up together on Episode 6. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

When Ariana asked how it felt to be back in a couple with Nick, Cierra said she felt "validated" in her feelings, but was also bummed that Belle-A had to be eliminated.

"I think it feels good to know that not only am I not crazy for feeling the things that I feel, but they're also reciprocated, which is really nice," Cierra said. "But at the same time that I've been getting to know Nick, I've also really gotten to know Belle-A and I adore her. I hate that me being here means she can't be. But, feeling happy."

As for Belle-A, she told Ariana she trusts her right person is out there. "I feel like I always put the wrong people first and I always have in my life," Belle-A said. "But I know my heart is the prettiest thing about me and I'm going to keep my head held high because somebody else is going to see my worth and my value. And I trust God's plan."

During a chat with Nick after the recoupling, Belle-A admitted that she had "hopes" for them as a couple. "It breaks my heart that we're not able to see it through, but I really should've just gotten the hint," she said, while Nick apologized that he "couldn't be that person" she was looking for. "It's not my loss," Belle-A said with a smile as the former couple hugged it out and said their goodbyes.

Before Belle-A officially left the villa, she and girls got together in the photo booth. A post on Belle-A's Instagram following her exit last night included a copy of the girls' quick photo shoot, along with a send-off message. "Never her loss! Say it LOUDERRRRRRR!! Her heart really is the prettiest thing about her but that face card will never decline," the post read. "Our girl moved with class and grace from start to finish. Praying this isn’t the last we see of Belle-A on our screens!"

