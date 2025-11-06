Who Was in the Original Wicked Broadway Cast?

Wicked: For Good is the final chapter in the Wicked saga, but it's not the first time this beloved musical has risen for a curtain call. The upcoming Universal Pictures film, the sequel to 2024's Wicked, is the latest (and biggest) version of a story that's been told on the Broadway stage since 2003.

Yes, more than 20 years before it was a hit feature film, Wicked was a hit Broadway musical headlined by several legendary performers. So, before For Good hits theaters to conclude the big-screen saga, let's take a look back at where it all began, with the original Broadway cast.

The original Wicked Broadway cast

Idina Menzel as Elphaba

Idina Menzel of "Wicked" performs on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Idina Menzel was already known for her co-starring role in Rent when she got the lead in Wicked as Elphaba, the young girl who would become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West. Menzel won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the role, and went on to more success on stage and screen, including the lead role of Elsa in Disney's hit film Frozen. She made also a cameo appearance in 2024's Wicked.

Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda

Kristin Chenoweth performs on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway breakthrough came with a Tony-winning performance in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Four years later, she was nominated for another Tony for playing Glinda in the original Wicked Broadway cast. Since the success of Wicked she has continued her career onstage and in film and television, with roles in The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, and many other productions. She also made a cameo appearance in 2024's Wicked, alongside Menzel.

Norbert Leo Butz as Fiyero

Butz's career on Broadway began as an understudy in Rent before he moved on to bigger roles, including a Tony-nominated role in Thou Shalt Not and, of course, the role of the charming Prince Fiyero in Wicked. He is one of only a handful of actors to win the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical twice, and has appeared in film and television projects like Dan in Real Life, Bloodline, The Exorcist: Believer and more.

Carole Shelley as Madame Morrible

A legend of the stage long before Wicked, Carole Shelley was best-known for her work in productions like The Odd Couple and a Tony-winning turn in The Elephant Man. By the time Wicked came along, she'd already been working onstage for decades, and after her success originating the Madame Morrible role, she went on to more success in productions like Billy Elliot. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 79.

Michelle Federer as Nessarose

In the role of Elphaba's younger sister Nessarose, Michelle Federer made her Broadway debut, and was the longest-serving member of the original Wicked cast, appearing in the production well into its third year on the stage. She even returned in 2009 and 2010 to reprise her role. Her other roles include TV series like The Defenders, New Amsterdam, and Archive 81. She is married to her former Wicked co-star Norbert Leo Butz.

Christopher Fitzgerald as Boq

Christopher Fitzgerald began his stage career as a young child, appearing as the lead in Oliver! when he was just 8 years old. By the early 2000s, he was a Drama Desk Award-nominated actor with a string of credits, and landed the role of Boq in Wicked's original Broadway production. In the years since he has continued to star in acclaimed work on the stage, most notably in Waitress, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and won a Drama Desk Award.

Joel Grey as the Wizard of Oz

A Broadway legend long before Wicked, Joel Grey is best known around the world for playing Emcee in Cabaret, a role he originated onstage and reprised in the feature film version starring Liza Minnelli. A veteran of stage and screen with decades of credits to his name, he was awarded the Tony for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre in 2023.

William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond

A Broadway veteran who's spent more than 40 years on the stage, Youmans is best known for his roles in productions like La Boheme, The Pirate Queen, Titanic: The Musical, and of course, Wicked. After originating the role of Doctor Dillamond on Broadway, Youmans returned to the role in 2023, making him the most recent member of the original cast to reprise their Broadway role.

