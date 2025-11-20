This article contains spoilers for the Married at First Sight Season 19 finale, Episode 13, streaming now on Peacock .

Who Stayed Together on Married at First Sight? Find Out Who Said "Yes" on Decision Day

Season 19 of Married at First Sight has been in no shortage of twists and turns, and at long last, Decision Day is upon the newlyweds.

Decision Day is always a tear-jerker. After eight weeks of navigating the euphoric highs and emotional lows of marriage, the couples meet with the MAFS experts to decide whether they want to remain spouses and continue in their newlywed era, or reach for the divorce papers and head their separate ways. After forming deep connections rooted in bright dreams for their future, would they say yes to staying together or part ways for good?

Decision Day is always a doozy as the couples confront lingering resentments and stifled concerns about their match before ultimately deciding if their love is worth fighting for. Here's what happened:

Do Jalyn and Josh stay together on Married at First Sight Season 19?

Jalyn and Josh during Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Final Decision: Yes!

The chemistry between Jalyn and Josh was instantaneous as they met at the altar, but after a heart-eyed honeymoon, trust issues began to emerge within their relationship. Jalyn wanted to trust that Josh was making changes for himself, not just to make her happy, while Josh wanted to find a middle ground.

There had been more ups than downs as Josh and Jalyn met up with experts on Decision Day. After touching base on their minor concerns and exciting goals for their future, the couple decided to stay married.

Do Rhonda and Pat stay together on Married at First Sight Season 19?

Pat and Rhonda appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 2 "Don't Mess with my Texas Wedding". Photo: Peacock

Final Decision: Yes!

Despite Pat and Rhonda forming a deep connection during the MAFS experiment, the pair's communication issues led to plenty of bickering between the senior couple. While Rhonda wanted Pat to be crazy about her, she felt he lacked engagement, while Pat felt like he was constantly being criticized within their relationship. Both of them wanted to make every day count, but each day was defined by bickering.

Pat and Rhonda were both stirring with doubt on Decision Day, initially choosing not to stay married. Pat feared he was ignoring red flags, while Rhonda felt that her needs weren't being met. After touching base with the experts, Pat decided that he wasn't being open-minded enough, ultimately choosing to stay together and listen to his heart. Pat and Rhonda weren't comfortable walking away, so they stuck together.

Do Meghann and Derrek stay together on Married at First Sight Season 19?

Derrek and Meghann during Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Final Decision: Yes!

Decision Day worked a little differently for Meghann and Derrek, who ushed forth the very-first MAFS pregnancy. Meghann struggled with defensiveness while Derrek felt fearful of confrontation, leading to a mess of communication issues. Still, their goals of starting a family remained the same, and after they learned that Meghann was pregnant during the MAFS experiment, they celebrated the delightful surprise. While the other couples have the option of walking away, Meghann and Derrek are parents-to-be.

During Decision Day, Derrek wasted no time telling Meghann she wanted to stay married, telling her how excited he was to see her become a mom and start a family together. Meghann echoed her husband's enthusiasm, leading to the delightful continuation of their newlywed era.

Do Belynda and Chad stay together on Married at First Sight Season 19?

Chad and Belynda during Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Final Decision: Yes!

Belynda and Chad seemed like a delightful match as they developed a connection at the altar. Despite their connection, there were compatibility issues within their relationship, leading to lingering doubts that the couple struggled to work through with the experts. As both Chad and Belynda flip-flopped on whether or not they'd stay together, all eyes were on them as they made their final choice.

Chad and Belynda were both committed to working on their marriage while arriving at Decision Day, praising all of their cherished memories together. Chad and Belynda cared for each other deeply and felt they could work through their issues together and land on the other side.

Do Brittany and Will stay together on Married at First Sight Season 19?

Brittany and Will appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 3 "Catching Flights and Feelings". Photo: Peacock

Final Decision: Yes!

MAFS fans were perched to see what would happen between Brittany and Will after he called Brittany on the morning of Decision Day to reveal that he planned on signing divorce papers. Will and Brittany struggled to land on the same page during their experiment. Brittany hadn't felt a passionate love from Will during their experience, while Will hadn't felt heard, leading him to go with his gut and tell Brittany no ahead of the big day.

At Decision Day, Brittany was heartbroken, telling Will that he brought her a lot of joy and that she just hadn't felt that her enthusiasm was reciprocated. Brittany apologized for not valuing his emotions more, a validating gesture that had Will worried he had been hasty in turning her down. After the experts asked for their final call, Brittany explained she still wanted to fight for the relationship, and Will came around to the idea. Brittany and Will stuck together after their emotional rollercoaster of an experiment.

How to watch the Married at First Sight Season 19 reunion

Meghann and Derrek appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 2 "Don't Mess with my Texas Wedding". Photo: Peacock

You can catch up with the couples following an emotional Decision Day by watching the Married at First Sight the Season19 reunion on Peacock.